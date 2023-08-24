XENIA — Greene County Public Health is partnering with the Hope Spot to host a candlelight remembrance for Overdose Awareness Day from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday Aug. 31.

Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. with the candlelight remembrance to follow at 7:30 p.m.

International Overdose Awareness Day is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died from overdose, and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind. This year’s theme, “Recognizing Those People Who Go Unseen,” underscores the importance of acknowledging and supporting the individuals and families affected by overdose, many of whom suffer silently due to societal stigmas, according to a release from GCPH.

“We honor the people whose lives have been altered by overdose, whether they are family and friends grieving the loss of a loved one; workers in healthcare and support services extending strength and compassion; or spontaneous first responders who selflessly assume the role of lifesaver,” officials said in the release.

In 2023, Greene County Public Health has distributed almost 3,300 Naloxone (Narcan) rescue kits to prevent opioid overdoses. Since January 2023, these kits have saved 203 people from dying from an opioid overdose. Saving someone’s life with Naloxone provides a chance for that person to seek recovery, GCPH officials said.

According to Greene County Public Health, 47 Greene County residents died via overdose in 2022. The event aims to bring the community together in a show of solidarity and support. There will be free Naloxone (Narcan), Kloxxado, fentanyl test strips, and resources, along with a free pasta dinner (RSVP necessary by calling 937-352-6367).

The event will occur in the Event Center & Pavilion of Emerge Recovery & Trade Initiative, 2960 W. Enon Road, Xenia. The entrance and parking will be located at the rear of the building.