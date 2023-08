GREENE COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Week 2

Friday

Miamisburg 14, Bellbrook 10

Tecumseh 28, Carroll 14

Cedarville 35, East Clinton 0

Tippecanoe 27, Fairborn 6

Waynesville 24, Greeneview 20

Xenia 37, West Carrollton 7

Saturday

Beavercreek at Ponitz CTC, 7 p.m. (at Welcome Stadium)