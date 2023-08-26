Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Beavercreek senior Quentin Youngblood (1) gets lifted up by senior Reid Frick (75) after scoring the first points of the season for the Beavers. Beavercreek couldn’t be stopped in a 62-7 win at Ponitz CTC on Saturday at Welcome Stadium. The Beavercreek defense made everything a struggle for the Ponitz offense, as a trio of seniors in C. J. Crawford (25), Van Stacy (3) and Tyler Kelly (35) get in on this tackle. Rushing for over 140 yards and three touchdowns was Beavercreek senior Quentin Youngblood (1).

DAYTON — Beavercreek never got settled in to be able to give its offensive gameplan a true chance in its season opener at Xenia.

The Beavers in game two made sure they couldn’t be stopped.

Led by a career-high day from Quentin Youngblood, Beavercreek stomped Ponitz CTC 62-7 at Welcome Stadium in a rescheduled affair from earlier in the week.

Youngblood had an unofficial total of 141 yards on 18 carries and scored three touchdowns, both the most in a single game in his career.

“I just feel like we came prepared really hard for this week like we were gonna go play a GWOC team,” Youngblood said. “I can’t take all the credit as I gotta give some to my blockers and my line. They did their job tonight and made me look amazing.”

A week after being shut out, Beavercreek scored a touchdown on all eight of its possessions in the game with just 263 yards of offense.

“We knew we were going to run the ball and then Quentin is the bell cow,” Beavercreek head coach Marcus Colvin said. “He’s got a good offensive line and those guys are getting better. … Quentin is obviously so talented and he had some nice running lanes from some of our run schemes.”

Chris Lay added two touchdown runs for the Beavers and Jack Minnick threw for two scores, both to Laken Pierce, while also getting his first touchdown rush.

Beavercreek only had one drive begin on its own side of the 50, and only possessed the ball once in the second half. An additional touchdown came in the third quarter after a blocked punt that Eli Gaudette recovered in the end zone.

Ponitz only had one play from scrimmage gain more than 10 yards, which was an 81-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The Beavercreek defense primarily put the Panthers offense into reverse, stopping Ponitz for -15 total yards on the remainder of their plays in the first half.

“I feel we’ve created a really good scheme for our kids,” Colvin said. “It fits us and it’s something they can execute while it marries to who we play. I’m proud of how we’re evolving.”

Saturday’s game was the first time since the final game of the 2015 season in which the Beavers scored at least 60 points.

Beavercreek will play its first home game of the season on Friday when it hosts Thurgood Marshall.

