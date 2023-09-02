Submitted photos | Summit Academy Summit Academy - Xenia high school wrapped up its first week in its new building. New chairs and desks fill classrooms abundant with natural light, educational posters, and lively lessons. Pictured, algebra teacher Brian Turner teaches his high school students in their brand-new classroom. Senior MaLayna Nelson and junior Luke Beiring walk along the canopied walkway that connects Summit Academy - Xenia’s new high school with its middle and elementary school building. Principal Marissa Raux enjoys a walk-through down the hallway of the new Summit Academy - Xenia high school at 1694 Pawnee Drive.

