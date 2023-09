CSA board chair Dr. Bob Chasnov was all smiles during the ribbon cutting ceremony. Photos by Barb Slone | Greene County News Community STE(A)M Academy - Xenia held a ribbon cutting Saturday to celebrate the much-awaited opening of Greene County’s newest public school. Enrollment is expected to come from students from all around Greene County. CSA-Xenia founder and chief administrative officer Dr. Jeremy Ervin addresses the crowd. A future student?

CSA board chair Dr. Bob Chasnov was all smiles during the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Photos by Barb Slone | Greene County News

Community STE(A)M Academy – Xenia held a ribbon cutting Saturday to celebrate the much-awaited opening of Greene County’s newest public school. Enrollment is expected to come from students from all around Greene County.

CSA-Xenia founder and chief administrative officer Dr. Jeremy Ervin addresses the crowd.

A future student?