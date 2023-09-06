Courtesy | Fairborn City Schools An update on the construction of the new stadium for Fairborn athletic teams and other events at the location of the high school also currently in-progress to be built was recently shared by Fairborn City Schools.

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools has announced a new ticketing program for stadium seating before varsity football games in 2024.

FCS will have 150 reserved seats available for each game. Each will be upgraded with backing instead of standard bleacher-style seating.

Costs per seat will be $75 and cover all home games for the 2024 season.

The Skyhawks are currently playing its final year at Memorial Stadium behind Baker Middle School. Fairborn plans to open its new high school and stadium in the fall of 2024 located on Commerce Center Boulevard near the intersection of Garland Avenue.

RESULTS

TUESDAY

Boys Golf

Bellbrook 153, Edgewood 196

Southeastern 157, Greeneview 169

Boys Soccer

Beavercreek 4, Springfield 0

Gage Walling scored twice as Beavercreek got its first league win.

Kace Probasco and Ryland Wamsley combined for the shut out in net.

Bellbrook 1, CJ 1

Grant Driskell made nine saves in net to help the Golden Eagles pull out the tie.

Sean Markland netted the only Bellbrook goal.

Tippecanoe 9, Xenia 1

Ethan Frisby scored for Xenia and had his goal assisted by Gavin Thomas.

Other scores: Butler 11, Fairborn 0; Legacy Christian 2, Miami East 1

Girls Soccer

Carroll 5, Monroe 2

Rachel Gervais and Emma McNamara both scored two goals as Carroll remained unbeaten at 7-0-1.

Bekcy Hoffmann had two assists and Sarah Price made 10 saves.

Greeneview 1, Dayton Christian 1

A late goal by Daylee Sandlin helped the Rams remain unbeaten this season with its first tie.

Caytlon Moore assisted on the goal. Keeley Anderson made three saves in net.

Other: Legacy Christian at Greenon was cancelled due to lack of players for Greenon.

Girls Tennis

Beavercreek 5, Wayne 0

Tippecanoe 5, Fairborn 0

Butler 5, Xenia 0

Volleyball

Cedarville 3, Southeastern 2

The Indians won a battle of the final two unbeaten teams in league play within the OHC South Division to take over first place.

Cedarville won the first two games and held on for 15-9 win in the fifth to improve to 7-0 this season.

Greeneview 3, Greenon 1

Eryn Gardner had 17 kills and 11 digs for the Rams.

Bailey Bloom and Emma Hassid also had double-doubles in the win.

Butler 3, Xenia 0

Paige Shouse had a double-double with 14 digs and 10 kills.

Kierstyn Brandenburg produced 18 assists.

Other scores: McNicholas 3, Carroll 1; Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0; Franklin Monroe 3, Legacy Christian 0