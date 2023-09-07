CEDARVILLE — It has been 10 years since Cedarville finished a season with a winning record.

The Indians can take a big step toward reaching that goal this year when they host Mechanicsburg Friday in one of the marquee matchups for week four.

Cedarville (3-0) got a slight scare a week ago against Fairbanks when it only held a one-point lead heading to the fourth quarter before pulling away. Otherwise the team has been unchallenged in outscoring opponents 111-12.

Jackson Miller heads an opportunistic defense which has forced multiple turnovers in all three games. Tyler Cross has four interceptions on his own.

Colt Coffey has rushed for more than 100 yards in each game to control a balanced offensive attack which has scored multiple touchdowns in five of the eight competitive quarters played.

Cedarville has never won an Ohio Heritage Conference title. While Friday’s game doesn’t count in the division standings, it could be an indication how much of a player the team will be moving forward.

Mechanicsburg (2-1) has been a regular fixture in the postseason in recent seasons. Holding two dominate wins to its record, the team’s only defeat came at reigning D-VII state champion New Bremen.

Dual threat quarterback Jayden Roland has accounted for multiple touchdowns in all three of his team’s games. The defense has also been impressive in creating 17.5 tackles for loss and six total turnovers.

When Cedarville reached .500 and pulled off an upset against Catholic Central last year, they felt none of it was an accident. Friday is the next chance to prove them right.

Springboro (0-3) at Beavercreek (2-1)

Could this be the year? Beavercreek has lost 29 straight GWOC league games dating back to a 2017 win against Miamisburg and 36 straight against GWOC-affiliated teams since beating Fairborn in 2018.

The Beavers have the league’s individual leading rusher and tackler, and an overall defense which is holding the opposition to fewer than 200 yards per game.

Springboro didn’t pick up a win against its challenging non-league slate but never let a game get too far away on the scoreboard. All four of the Panthers’ touchdowns have come from the run game, but the majority of their yardage is created by the duo of Jacob Davis at quarterback and Willizhaun Yates at receiver.

Bellbrook (1-2) at Ponitz CTC (0-3)

Ponitz has been good for one big play per game, but it has otherwise struggled to do much of anything this season.

The Bellbrook defense is likely to turn in a healthy performance against an overmatched opponent.

Carroll (1-2) at Northwest (0-3)

Carroll’s passing attack has one of the best combinations in the area with Jack McGeady and Izaak Wood at the top of the GCL receiving leaderboard, but three interceptions a week ago need to be cleaned up.

Northwest has yet to reach double digit points in a game this season and only has 57 yards passing as a team.

Fairborn (1-2) at Sidney (1-2)

Forcing six turnovers will help win any game. It’s what the Skyhawks did last week in putting together its first four-quarter performance of the season.

Sidney’s Tucker Herron is the league’s leading passer, but the Yellow Jackets inserted Julius Spradling into a wildcat role with great success last week to open up the offense.

Greeneview (1-2) at West Jefferson (3-0)

A week ago the Rams were tasked with stopping the run. Now it will be the pass and specifically Austin Buescher. The sophomore already has 1,050 yards and the OHC’s three leading receivers.

Greeneview had more than 200 yards in penalties against West Liberty Salem that won’t cut it against any opponent.

Xenia (3-0) at Stebbins (1-2)

The Buccaneers are right back at the top of the MVL, but the league appears to be more even across the board. Xenia’s defense has been the catalyst to its unbeaten record, averaging 156 yards allowed per game and only two total touchdowns.

Stebbins’ Lavell Lyles is all over the field on defense as the league leader in tackles and sacks but gets the ball in the rushing attack as well to some success.

Weekly Rankings

1. Xenia

2. Bellbrook

3. Cedarville

4. Beavercreek

5. Fairborn

6. Greeneview

7. Carroll

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.