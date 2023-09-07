WILBERFORCE — The son of former Central State football player Hugh Douglas died in an automobile accident on Monday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The AJC reports the son, Hugh Douglas, who was a student at Morehouse College, was in a vehicle with another male that was traveling over the speed limit and ran into two utility poles before overturning. Both passengers died at the scene.

Douglas wrote on his social media account X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday: “Your father is the only man that is truly happy you are better than them. You made me so proud”

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

WEDNESDAY

Boys Golf

Greeneview 166, Southeastern 176

Girls Golf

Beavercreek second in home invite

A team score of 378 at Beavercreek Golf Club won ‘best of the rest’ after Centerville’s golf squad pulled away from the pack.

Carroll had a 407 to finish fifth in the 11-team field.

Bellbrok prevails at Jamaica Run

The Golden Eagles shot 175 to finish at the top of the seven-team field.

Bellbrook is unbeaten in all head-to-head and tournament competitions this season.

Other scores: Tippecanoe 182, Xenia 269

Boys Soccer

Carroll 4, La Salle 3

Shawn Seymour netted every goal for the Patriots in the non-league win.

Jackson Schumann assisted twice and Gabe Memering made four saves in net.

Girls Soccer

Beavercreek 10, Springfield 0

The first win of the year for Beavercreek saw Reese Brown get a hat trick during the first half.

Kyla Ashworth also scored twice as the Beavers stopped its five-game winless streak, the longest to start a season in more than 20 years.

Tippecanoe 3, Xenia 0

Macie Wright made 12 saves in net and Lily Mackiewicz also had four for Xenia.

Xenia is in second in the MVL Valley at 1-2-0.

Other scores: Butler 2, Fairborn 0

Girls Tennis

Alter 3, Bellbrook 2

Fairborn 5, Greenon 0

Greeneview 5, Urbana 0

Greenville 5, Xenia 0

Volleyball

Xenia 3, Middletown 0

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

FRIDAY

Cross Country

Bellbrook, Carroll at Tiffin Carnival, 6 p.m.

Boys Golf

Bellbrook at Kenton Roosevelt Invite, 1:30 p.m.

Springboro at Beavercreek, 3:30 p.m.

Carroll at GCL Quad Match, 4:15 p.m.

Football

Springboro at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Ponitz CTC, 7 p.m.

Carroll at Northwest, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Cedarville, 7 p.m.

Fairborn at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Greeneview at West Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Xenia at Stebbins, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Cross Country

Beavercreek at Mason Invitational, 9 a.m.

Bellbrook, Carroll at Tiffin Carnival, 9 a.m.

Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs at Brookville Invite, 9 a.m.

Fairborn, Xenia at Piqua Night Meet, 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Bellbrook at Kenton Roosevelt Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Beavercreek, Carroll at Cristoff Invite, 1 p.m.

Xenia at Shawnee Invite, 1:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Greeneview at Dayton Christian, 5 p.m.

Carroll at St. Francis De Sales, 7 p.m.

Lakota East at Beavercreek, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Botkins at Legacy Christian, 12 p.m.

Xenia at Bellefontaine, 1 p.m.

Clinton Massie at Carroll, 3 p.m.

West Carrollton at Yellow Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Beavercreek at Hilliard Bradley, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Fairborn at Tecumseh, 11 a.m.

Bellbrook at Tippecanoe, 12 p.m.

Carlisle at Legacy Christian, 12 p.m.

Northeastern at Yellow Springs, 12 p.m.

Dixie at Greeneview, 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Boys Golf

Bellbrook at Fenwick, 1:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Boys Golf

Beavercreek, Carroll at Alter Invite, 9 a.m.

Bellbrook at Monroe Central, 4:30 p.m.

Greenon at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Madison Plains at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Emmanuel Christian at Legacy Christian, 4:30 p.m.

West Carrollton at Xenia, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Beavercreek, Bellbrook at Alter Invite, 9 a.m.

Fenwick at Carroll, 4 p.m.

Greeneview at Washington Court House, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Bellbrook at Springboro, 7:15 p.m.

Fairborn at Northmont, 7:15 p.m.

Wayne at Xenia, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Tippecanoe at Beavercreek, 4:30 p.m.

Waynesville at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Trotwood at Fairborn, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Fairborn at Middletown, 6 p.m.

Bellbrook at Fenwick, 6:30 p.m.

Carroll at Tecumseh, 6:30 p.m.

Bethel at Yellow Springs, 6:30 p.m.