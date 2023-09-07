XENIA — Xenia Community Schools (XCS) has made it easier for students to be seen at the school clinic by providing a ride back and forth. Transportation is now available during the school day from other buildings to the Dayton Children’s Health and Wellness Center at Warner Middle School according to school officials.

This change, funded through a Nationwide Children’s Hospital grant, has allowed parents to consent to have their child taken to see the Dayton Children’s nurse practitioner. The cost of the single vehicle, a 2023 Transit Connect Passenger Wagon, was $45,500.

“This option should help reduce time out of class as a student can be seen and receive a diagnosis and treatment quickly,” said Kristy Creel, coordinator of communications. The Warner Middle School clinic is a provider of comprehensive high-quality pediatric healthcare included in school-based settings.

The grant participation agreement has been in effect since July and is between Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the Xenia Community City School District. Participating schools in the Transportation Pilot Program agreement include one preschool, five elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school.

