XENIA — The Xenia Hospitality Chorus is hosting its 60th annual concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

Founded in 1943, the Xenia chapter of the Hospitality Chorus has only missed 20 annual shows since its start, one of those being in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We judged there was still too much fear of people getting together as an audience, so we cancelled,” said chair and president of the Xenia Hospitality Chorus, Dewayne Grooms.

The chorus consists of around 12 to 13 singers, according to Grooms, and partners with a local quartet to put on the annual show.

“We work hard, we meet every week at the First Church of Christ getting ready for the show,” he said. “Basically to share our love of barbershop harmony with others.”

Beginning at 7:30, the chorus will sing about 45 minutes marking the first half of the performance. After an intermission and door prize announcements, the guest quartet, Raise the Roof, will then give an approximately 30 minute performance, and the chorus will come back in to finish the night off until around 9:20.

Admission is $15 per person at the door, and children 12 and under are free.

The performance will be at the First Church Of Christ, 441 Ledbetter Road in Xenia.

“We want to encourage families to come,” said Grooms. “We’re really trying to attract a younger audience.”

Although the chorus is mostly composed of older men in retirement, Grooms said the group is looking to recruit some younger voices to take over as theirs age. The chorus practices weekly every Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Like last year, the group will host an Afterglow party immediately following the performance. Although this party is informal, Grooms said everyone is invited to attend. They plan on meeting at Applebee’s for singing and fellowship.

According to Grooms, this year will be mostly the same in terms of singing and location, save the new guest quartet, but this year the chorus also contracted with the church’s tech crew for lights and air conditioning for a seamless and professional experience.

