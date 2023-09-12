File photo Members of the Miami Valley Dance Center’s competition dance team cheer on runners during the 23rd running of the U.S. Air Force Marathon as they make their way through the Fairborn Fly Zone and on to the finish line at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 2019.

FAIRBORN — Downtown Fairborn will be the place to see the full Air Force Marathon wheelers and runners outside the base this weekend.

An area along Main Street is at miles 14 and 15 and the best public spectator area outside of the base and will be the location of the Fairborn Fly Zone which features music, food, and a free poster booth courtesy of Terri Lynn Art Studio and Gallery.

The Fly Zone offers spectators free round-trip transportation from the start/finish line at the Air Force Museum to Fairborn so they can see their runners or wheelers and return to see when they cross the finish line. While in Fairborn spectators can enjoy food and coffee from Lefty’s Eats & Expresso or Chantilly Cream Cafe.

The event is open to the public to come downtown and show support for the full marathon wheelers and runners. For safety concerns, the Fairborn Police are asking that spectators not bring backpacks, large handbags, coolers, glass containers, cans, flammable liquids, or any fireworks.

Sponsors who make the Fairborn Fly Zone possible include Fairborn VFW Post 6861, Fairborn Cement Co., Towne & Country Animal Clinic, United Inc. Realtors, and Wright-Patt Credit Union. Local supporters include Fairborn Lions Club, Fairborn Rotary Club, and the Miami Valley Military History Museum.

Visit the Fairborn Fly Zone website at www.fairbornflyzone.com for information on the Honor Wall. If you’re running for a loved one, family member or friend, go to this page and complete the form. This is free and open to all of the participants in the Air Force Marathon.

For more information visit the Fairborn Fly Zone Facebook page or www.fairbornflyzone.com.