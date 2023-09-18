XENIA — Four local soccer teams are ranked in the newest Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association state poll released Monday.

Two girls teams have the highest rankings, Bellbrook and Legacy Christian. Both are ranked No. 11, Bellbrook is D-II and LCA in D-III.

Carroll has its boys team ranked 13th in the D-II poll and its girls team is also 14th in D-II

Beavercreek boys soccer is in the receiving votes section for D-I teams.

In the newest Ohio state AP football poll, Xenia is in the receiving votes section for D-II, while Cedarville is in the same spot for D-VII.

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

FRIDAY

Volleyball

Yellow Springs 3, Dominion 0

SATURDAY

Boys Soccer

Indian Hill 3, Bellbrook 0

The Golden Eagles couldn’t convert on six shot attempts against one of the top-ranked teams in the state for Division II.

Grant Driskell stopped five shots in net.

Xenia 5, Valley View 0

A five-goal game by Ethan Frisby got the win for Xenia on his own.

Jaace Puttin only needed to make one save in net.

Other scores: Beavercreek 0, Upper Arlington 0; Northwestern 4, Greeneview 0; Legacy Christian 4, Brookville 1

Girls Soccer

Beavercreek 1, Little Miami 0

A goal by Reese Brown was the difference in the win.

Beavercreek has won three of four after starting the season winless in its first five matches.

Bellbrook 3, Carroll 1

The Golden Eagles remain unbeaten as Jordan Frantz made 11 saves in goal.

Addison Bernkopf, Lily Schindler and Emerson Volmer all scored for Bellbrook.

Northwestern 3, Greeneview 1

Mya Simpson scored for the Rams, but the team lost for the second time this season.

Legacy Christian 5, Brookville 2

Lillian Weller’s hat trick led the Knights to its second four-game win streak of the season.

Allie Graves and Hadassah Oliver both scored as well for LCA.

Xenia 2, Valley View 0

Goals by Nadia Lewis and MaKayli Marinelli gave Xenia its fourth straight victory.

Jaelyn Moore got an assist. Lily Mackiewicz and Macie Wright split the shutout.

Volleyball

Bellbrook 3, Butler 1; Bellbrook 3, Ben Logan 0

Sophie Davis combined for 41 kills in the two wins, including a school-record 26 against Butler.

Sam Pavlak had 25 kills in the two matches.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

TUESDAY

Cross County

Cedarville at Madison Plains Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Cedarville, Greeneview at OHC Tournament, 9 a.m.

Beavercreek at Middletown, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Carroll at Chaminade Julienne, 7 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Miami East, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Beavercreek, 7:15 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Fairborn, 7:15 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Valley View, 7:15 p.m.

Xenia at Butler, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Greeneview at West Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Valley View, 5:30 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Miami Valley, 6 p.m.

Bellbrook at Lakota East, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Beavercreek at Northmont, 4:30 p.m.

Xenia at Fairborn, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Greenon, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Bellbrook at Monroe, 6:30 p.m.

Beavercreek at Springboro, 6:45 p.m.

Greeneview at West Liberty Salem, 6:45 p.m.

Cedarville at Fairbanks, 7 p.m.

West Carrollton at Fairborn, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Xenia, 7 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Yellow Springs, 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys Golf

Bellbrook at SWBL Tournament, 9 a.m.

Girls Golf

Beavercreek, Carroll at Oakwood Invite, 1 p.m.

Carlisle at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Beavercreek at Wayne, 7:15 p.m.

Carroll at McNicholas, 7:15 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Fairborn, 7:15 p.m.

Xenia at Butler, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Fairborn at Fairmont, 4 p.m.

Beavercreek at Chaminade Julienne, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Centerville B, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Girls Golf

Bellbrook at SWBL Tournament, 9 a.m.

Clinton Massie at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Greeneview at West Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Emmanuel Christian at Yellow Spring, 5:30 p.m.

Edgewood at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Fairborn at Wayne, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Edgewood at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Belmont at Yellow Springs, 7:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Bellbrook at Edgewood, 6:30 p.m.

Carroll at McNicholas, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield at Beavercreek, 6:45 p.m.

Triad at Greeneview, 6:45 p.m.

West Liberty Salem at Cedarville, 7 p.m.

Butler at Fairborn, 7 p.m.

Xenia at Tippecanoe, 7 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Wilmington Christian, 7 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Legacy Christian, 7:15 p.m.