FAIRBORN — A scoreless match with under 15 minutes to play turned into a 3-0 victory for the Wright State men’s soccer program over Bowling Green on Tuesday night at Alumni Field.

Second-half goals from Henry Hutchinson, Felix Ezekwuka, and Cole Werthmuller fueled the late charge, helping Wright State improve to 2-2-3 on the season. BGSU dropped to 3-3-2 overall with its first loss against WSU since 2017.

Wright State controlled the offensive attack for most of the night, finishing with a 14-5 shot advantage, 10 of which came in the second 45 minutes. The Raiders’ defense limited Bowling Green to just one shot on goal, good for their fewest amount allowed this season.

Hutchinson broke the scoreless tie in the 79th on an unassisted goal — the first in his collegiate career. He finished with a team-leading four shots in the winning effort, including two on frame.

Ezekwuka turned a feed from Jacob Adams into his first goal as a Raider at the 87-minute mark, which cushioned WSU’s lead to 2-0. The Raiders would tack on more in the 89th minute, as Werthmuller found the back of the net on a penalty kick.

Goalkeeper Alessandro Malterer extended his shutout streak to two matches with one save in net. Roman Kedgley, Kobe Perlaza, Harrison Rody, Samuel Rudjord, and Chris Geddis helped anchor the back line with 90 minutes of playing time.

Wright State will return to action with a road meeting at Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday, September 23. The conference matchup will kickoff at 7 p.m. and stream on ESPN+.

Women’s Soccer

The Wright State women’s soccer team recorded a 1-0 victory in its Horizon League opener at Green Bay last Thursday, with Lauren Borchert providing the match’s lone goal in the second half. The Raiders will look to build on their impressive start to conference play with a Sunday road meeting at Robert Morris.

Volleyball

The Wright State volleyball team wrapped up non-conference play over the weekend, splitting a pair of matches last week as hosts of the Tru by Hilton Dayton Beavercreek Invitational inside McLin Gymnasium, sweeping Butler on Thursday night before falling in four sets to Cincinnati on Saturday. The Raiders now turn their attention to Horizon League action and their title defense. Wright State returns home for a Saturday 4 p.m. matchup with Northern Kentucky on ESPN+.

Cross Country

The Wright State cross country teams are off this week following strong showings at the All-Ohio Intercollegiate Challenge last Friday. The Raider women finished eighth among 30 teams, while the men’s program took ninth overall in a packed field of in-state teams. Alex McCarty and Kaitlyn Miller garnered top-10 individual finishes in their respective races and set program records for the Elvin R. King XC course. Next up for WSU is the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on September 30 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Golf

The Wright State golf team continued tournament action at the VCU Shootout at The Country Club of Virginia on Monday morning, as the Raiders were set to play 36 holes on Monday before the final round on Tuesday. The Raiders are coming off a fifth-place team finish at the Golfweek Fall Challenge, with Mikkel Mathiesen and Xenia native Shane Ochs leading the way individually at six-under.