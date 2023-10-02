Several area teams will be participants in “Pink Games” as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Octoer.

Yellow Springs volleyball on Tuesday at will at Middletown Christian in a sponsored game. Also playing Tuesday is Fairborn as they host Tippecanoe.

Legacy Christian volleyball will also be involved in a game on October 10 at Dayton Christian.

Beavercreek boys soccer team’s game at Fairmont on October 10 will also be part of the event of games.

Kettering Health Network is conducting educational events at all participating games.

State football poll update

Cedarville remains in the receiving votes section of the D-VII Ohio AP state football poll released Monday.

The Indians gained votess and are up to 19 points in this week’s poll, being in a tie for 12th of team’s receiving at least 12 points.

Cedarville is 6-1 overall and tied for first place in the Ohio Heritage Conference South Division.

Soccer rankings

The newest Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association state polls released Monday have three teams appear in the rankings.

The Carroll boys team is 12th for D-II schools in this week’s poll and is the only local boys team ranked.

Bellbrook’s girls team is 11th in D-II, while Legacy Christian is 12th in D-III.

In the local MVSSCA poll released Friday, Beavercreek boys are fourth in D-I. Carroll is second in D-II and Bellbrook is seventh. The D-III poll has Legacy Christian ranked fourth, Yellow Springs tied for sixth and Greeneview ninth.

The girls side has Beavercreek fifth in D-I. Bellbrook is second in D-II with Carroll in third. Legacy Christian is second in D-III and Greeneview is sixth.

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

FRIDAY

Boys Soccer

Legacy Christian 2, Cincinnati Christian 2

Girls Soccer

Legacy Christian 9, Cincinnati Christian 1

SATURDAY

Girls Soccer

Mason 1, Beavercreek 0

Volleyball

Bellbrook 3, Fairmont 0

Sophie Davis had a double-double with 13 kills and 11 assists in the win.

Sam Pavlak added eight kills and Miranda Lobberecht had nine digs and four aces.

Preble Shawnee 3, Greeneview 1

Eryn Gardner had 16 digs while Eva Moore and Ally Truman both had eight in the defeat.

Emma Hassid added 12 assists while Claire Tobe led the team with eight kills.

Other scores: Arcanum 3, Cedarville 1

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

TUESDAY

Boys Golf

Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Fairborn, Xenia at D-I Sectionals, 9 a.m. (at Reid Park GC)

Greeneview at D-II Districts, 9 a.m. (at Heatherwoode GC)

Boys Soccer

Northmont at Beavercreek, 7:15 p.m.

Monroe at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Badin at Carroll, 7:15 p.m.

Troy at Fairborn, 7:15 p.m.

Greeneview at Oakwood, 7:15 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Dayton Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Troy Christian at Yellow Springs, 7:15 p.m.

West Carrollton at Xenia, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Greenon at Greeneview, 5:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Dayton Christian, 5:30 p.m.

West Carrollton at Xenia, 5:30 p.m.

Bellbrook at Monroe, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Beavercreek, Bellbrook at D-I Sectional, 8 a.m. (at Centerville HS)

Volleyball

Bellbrook at Talawanda, 6:30 p.m.

Beavercreek at Miamisburg, 6:45 p.m.

Cedarville at Greeneview, 6:45 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Fairborn, 7 p.m.

Xenia at Butler, 7 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Middletown Christian, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Cross Country

Fairborn, Xenia at Tippecanoe Meet, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Beavercreek at Northmont, 7:15 p.m.

Alter at Carroll, 7:15 p.m.

Troy at Fairborn, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Beavercreek, Bellbrook at D-I Sectional, 8 a.m. (at Centerville HS) (if necessary)

Carroll, Cedarville, Greeneview at D-II Sectional, 8 a.m. (at Centerville HS) (if necessary)

Fairborn, Xenia at D-I Sectional, 9 a.m. (at Troy HS)

Volleyball

Carroll at Wilmington, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys Soccer

Trotwood at Legacy Christian, 7 p.m.

Beavercreek at Bulter, 7:15 p.m.

Alter at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Trotwood at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Ponitz CTC at Yellow Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Bellbrook at Oakwood, 7:15 p.m.

Xenia at Franklin, 7:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Southeastern at Greeneview, 6:45 p.m.

Madison Plains at Cedarville, 7 p.m.

Fairborn at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Xenia at Stebbins, 7 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Legacy Christian, 7:15 p.m.