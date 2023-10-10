Stephan

XENIA — Faith Community Methodist Church is holding the second of the “Proactively Planning for Your Future” series from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the youth lounge.

Sponsored by the church’s Unbroken Circle Committee, the event will feature attorney Peter D. Stephan, who will speak about the advantages of estate planning.

Stephan practices in the areas of probate law, estate planning, real estate law, and corporate law and is a past president of the Greene County Bar Association.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation. The program is open to all adults, and you are encouraged to invite family, friends, and neighbors. There is no charge and reservations are not required, but they are recommended. Call Judy Mahan at 937-372-5711 to RSVP.

The church is at 100 Country Club Drive.