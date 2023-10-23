JAMESTOWN — Greeneview created numerous chances, but a hot goalkeeper denied the goals needed to complete a comeback.

The Rams scored late but could not come up with an equalizer on Monday in a 2-1 defeat to Clermont Northeastern at home in the Division III district semifinals.

‘These girls never quit no matter what,” head coach Nikki Hurley said. “This is a great group of kids and they work from the time we start to the time we done and that was evident right there in the last 15 minutes.”

As they had for seemingly more than half of the game, Greeneview pressed the attack in the final minutes and nearly overcame a multi-goal deficit to force overtime.

Jaleigh Stafford scored with 4:40 remaining in the match after her shot glanced off the crossbar and after several bounces was deemed to have just crossed the line before it was grabbed.

The Rams continued their charge after and had the ball near the attacking 18-yard box for most of the final minute, but the Rockets defense continually cleared every entry ball attempt to help run out the clock.

“They gave everything they had, it just came up a little short,” Hurley said.

Greeneview controlled play for most of the first half, nearly scoring on a shot from just inside the box which saw a diving save be made by the Rockets keeper. Several other shots sailed just wide of the net as Greeeneview applied pressure, but the Rockets struck first late in the half.

A free kick from just left of the net sailed in front of the net and a scramble saw Greeneview goalie Keeley Anderson get knocked over. The free ball was knocked in with 5:36 remaining until halftime.

The Rams came out of the second half with an aggressive mindset, taking several long shots and playing more along the sidelines. A corner kick with just under 20 minutes saw a Clermont defender clearly raise her hand near the far post and punched the ball away as she gasped at her error.

Stafford stepped up to take the penalty and try and tie the match, but the Rockets keeper was up to the challenge again getting just enough of a deflection going to her right to get the ball to hit the post and bounce out.

Minutes later Clermont stole the ball as Greeneview attempted to move out of its back end and as Anderson charged out from the net a shot curved over her head and into the top middle portion of the net to double the Rockets’ lead.

Clermont played back from there to allow Greeneview to get more scoring chances, but only one ball could find the net before time expired.

“This didn’t end negatively because the girls were positive the whole time,” Hurley said. “We’re losing six seniors, but we have a great core coming back and they’re going to learn from this. They can take this and push through to get ready for next year.”

Greeneview finished in second place in the Ohio Heritage Conference this season and wraps the year with a 13-6-1 record.

