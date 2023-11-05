XPD investigating another shooting

XENIA — Xenia police are investigating a home invasion that led to a shooting in the east side on Saturday.

According to a release from XPD, officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of Lexington Avenue around 10 p.m. They found a male victim with a single shot to the leg. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by Xenia Fire Division.

The suspects are described as two black males, 5 feet, 10 inches, one wearing a blue Nike jump suit and the other wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

The victim told police that the suspects forced entry into the home and stole property. When the victim confronted the suspects, a physical altercation took place and the victim was shot once. The suspects then left the area.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-1623. You can also email [email protected].