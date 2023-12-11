Ceremony celebrates ALS Class 24-A

Courtesy photo | Daniel Peterson Chief Master Sgt. Grace A. Peterson Airman Leadership School Class 24-A graduates pose for a photo after ceremonies Dec. 6 at WPAFB. The five-week course prepares staff sergeant selects for the leadership responsibilities that come with their rank.

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Chief Master Sgt. Grace A. Peterson Airman Leadership School honored 21 graduates in a ceremony Dec. 6 at the Wright-Patterson Club.

Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Joslin, Air Force Materiel Command first sergeant, guest speaker and class mentor, congratulated the graduates on achieving one of the most important milestones in their careers and that they were now trusted with leading people.

“As a supervisor and leader in our Air Force and Space Force, you will be asked to help people through many trying times,” Joslin said. “As much as it can be taxing on you, it will show that you are on the right leadership path. Class 24-Alpha, go out and do great things. Become the supervisor and leader you have always wanted to follow.”

Graduates included airmen and guardians from the Air Force Institute of Technology, Air Force Materiel Command, the 88th Air Base Wing, National Air and Space Intelligence Center, 445th Airlift Wing, and Air National Guard.

ALS is required for staff sergeant selects, and open to eligible civilians, as airmen learn more about leadership and Air Force culture.

Graduates and award winners

21st Intelligence Squadron — Senior Airman Cheyenne Gillis.

76th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron — Specialist 4 Miranda Hutton.

88th Air Base Wing — Senior Airman Montryce King.

88th Communications Squadron — Senior Airman Christopher Lindsey and Senior Airman James Sykora.

88th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron — Senior Airman Amal Dawud Abdella and Senior Airman Justin Williamson.

88th Force Support Squadron — Senior Airman Alyssa Aday.

88th Medical Support Squadron — Senior Airman John Jackson.

88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron — Senior Airman Maranda Lugo (Distinguished Graduate & Academic Achievement Award).

168th Air Support Operations Squadron — Senior Airman Savana Delrose (Leadership Award).

183rd Maintenance Squadron — Senior Airman Justin McElroy.

445th Security Forces Squadron — Senior Airman Dayvian Wells.

Air Force Institute of Technology — Senior Airman Bailey Miller.

National Air and Space Intelligence Center — Senior Airman Carter Dickson, Senior Airman Michael Frewin, Senior Airman Nicole Hernandez (John L. Levitow Award), Senior Airman Dominic Mansour, Senior Airman Daisha McBath, Senior Airman Tristan Nesbitt, and Senior Airman Ra’Mya Votaw.