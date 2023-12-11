Fairborn teacher passes away

FAIRBORN — Jennifer Whited, a beloved kindergarten school teacher in Fairborn passed away Sunday evening in hospice care.

Fairborn City Schools sent out an announcement Monday morning letting the public know of this loss, and encouraging parents to have a conversation with their children about death and dying.

“Jennifer was not only an exceptional educator but also a warm and caring individual who made a significant impact on the lives of our young learners. She brought passion, dedication, and creativity to the classroom, creating a positive and nurturing environment from our students,” said the press release on Monday.

Fairborn Primary School will be putting together a memorial gathering to celebrate Whited’s life and impact on others. Details will be shared by the schools as soon as they are arranged.

Fairborn schools note that Whited passed in Hospice care “surrounded by loved ones,” and the Facebook post announcing her passing was met with dozens of heartfelt comments noting her profound impact on the lives of current and past students of Whited’s.

“As we navigate this difficult time, let us lean on one another and provide support for one another. We are a strong school community and we will get through this difficult time together. Let us remember the positive impact that Jennifer had on this school community,” said the press release.

