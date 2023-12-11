XCS superintendent rewarded for progress

Lofton

XENIA — Xenia Community School’s Board of Education recently approved a contract extension and bonus for Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton.

By a 4-1 vote (George Leightenheimer voted no), Lofton received a $10,000 bonus and by a 5-0 vote a three-year extension.

“The $10,000 bonus was based on goals and objectives that were made by previous board members. In his performance review, he has completed all his objectives,” said Joshua Day, board resident. “Three years is a standard contract extension. I think he is a great stable leader of our school and he has put a lot of time and energy into our schools. We are in a place where we can now focus on academics and move past upgrades and facilities. I’m excited to work with Dr. Lofton as we move to develop a new strategic plan and move our schools forward,” he added.

Some of the superintendent’s completed goals and objectives that were discussed at the Dec. 4 board meeting included the completion of Phase 1 of Doug Adams Stadium and plans for Phase 2. In addition, four Xenia schools were cited by U.S. News and World Report for being among the best in Ohio (Tecumseh Elementary, McKinley Elementary, Arrowood Elementary, and Warner Middle School).

“The new Warner Middle School build (estimated completion date is December 2024), is progressing well — on budget and on time,” Lofton said, citing a board objective. “In my contract, if the board feels it’s appropriate and if I meet my performance goals, then it’s fitting to receive a one-time bonus for achieving my goals for this year only.”

Members of the public spoke at the board meeting with four in favor of the superintendents’ bonus and three against.

“We listened to what people voiced and felt Gabe deserved a bonus,” Day said.

Added Lofton, “Receiving a bonus communicates to me that as superintendent, I’m moving the district forward in the right direction, so I’m thankful. It’s a good thing. I think we’re dong a good job.”

Day said that after completing the upcoming audit and focusing on academics across the district, the negotiation of teacher contracts would begin.

“We are super excited about an audit — sometimes you need an outside source to figure out how we can become better,” he said. “Teacher negotiations are next year and we want to help teachers and guide them into doing better. We are planning on bringing in another company to help us develop a strategic pan next year and it will require community involvement.”

