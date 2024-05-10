XTAR students display their crafts at the Entrepreneur Showcase

Submitted photos | Xenia Community Schools Gifted students participating in XTAR’s annual Entrepreneur Showcase welcome visitors to their booth. The Entrepreneur Showcase was held Thursday, May 2 at the Benner Field House The Entrepreneur Showcase attracted a lot of visitors. A large variety of “products” fourth-grade students in the gifted program produced were on display or for sale at the showcase.

XENIA — Fourth-grade students in Xenia Community School’s XTAR gifted program held their annual Young Entrepreneurs Project Showcase at Benner Field House May 2.

Each year, students in XTAR complete an entrepreneur chapter that culminates in the showcase aimed at family, friends, and the school community.

For the program, students complete a small business simulation where they develop a business plan, acquire a “bank” loan, develop a website to showcase their business and product, and manufacture goods to be sold during the showcase. The program meets Ohio curriculum standards in the areas of financial literacy, technology, and social studies while also reinforcing critical 21st century skills.

Through this project, students learn to work as a team, solve problems, make compromises, work through adversity, make hard decisions about allocating resources, and divide the workload among team members said school officials.

Thirty-seven students participated in the showcase and created 11 companies. The companies sold their products, and the first 10 percent of money raised is donated to a charity voted on by the students. The remaining funds are used to pay it forward to the next group of fourth graders to support their future showcase.

The companies earned a profit of $3,477 of which $347.70 will be donated to Good-to-Go Backpacks, a program of the Dayton Food Bank that benefits Greene County students. The fourth graders also donated items from their inventory for a silent auction held by the Xenia Community Schools Foundation.

The Crafty Crew team — comprised of students Alexandra Frost, Ray Peters, Bailey Barnes, and Greyson Gonzalez — came in first at the event with a profit of $947. All companies earning a profit received $10 gift cards to various local establishments.

“Each year, I am impressed by the efforts of these fourth-grade students and the lessons learned during the entrepreneur program,” said Dr. Gabe Lofton, superintendent. “Through this long-term project, students are able to get a true taste of what it means to make a plan and carry it out as part of a team, a crucial work and life skill that will help prepare them for the years ahead.”

The month-long project drew positive remarks and feedback from participating students.

“I learned to be prepared and I learned not to be a perfectionist because it just makes things worse,” said Frost. “I learned that one way or another, things will turn out.”

Donna Shaw, XCS gifted coordinator, agreed with her student’s assessment.

“Success is not measured alone by profits and losses in our entrepreneurship unit,” she said. “Sometimes it means overcoming obstacles or working together in a group. Our students have been successful in many ways and we are grateful to share in those successes with them.”

