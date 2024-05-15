CHS seniors set for graduation ceremony

Evans Hulbert

CEDARVILLE — Small but outstanding is one way to describe the Cedarville High School class of 2024.

The class of 51 students will graduate at 7 p.m. Thursday in Cedarville University’s Dixon Ministry Center and despite being one of the smallest schools in the Dayton area, the seniors received $2.3 million in scholarship offers. That’s slightly less than $45,098 per student.

“The class of 2024 is an outstanding group of young people,” said Principal Chad Haemmerle.

There are at least two future educators in the group. Savannah Evans is the valedictorian and plans to study primary education at Cedarville University. Megan Hulbert is the salutatorian and plans to attend Miami University and study early childhood education.

In addition to those two, everyone else walking across the stage on Thursday has their immediate future planned as well. A total of 47 are going to college, three are going directly into the work force and one will join the military.

”This well-rounded group has done well in all areas excelling in academics, athletics, as well as the arts,” Haemmerle said. “More important than their achievements, they are high quality compassionate caring human beings. (The class of) 2024 cares for their classmates, as well as the school district and community as a whole. Our graduating seniors embody our mission as a district.”

Reach Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.