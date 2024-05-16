Bellbrook High School to graduate 221 students

Paul Warren

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High School will be recognizing 221 graduates this Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Bellbrook football stadium.

Of the graduating class, 32 are graduating Cum Laude, 44 Magna Cum Laude, 48 Summa Cum Laude, 69 with an Honors diploma and 43 as National Honors Society students.

A large majority of 86 percent of this years graduating class are pursuing high education, while 3.5 percent have plans to join the military, and the remaining 10.5 percent plan to enter the workforce upon graduation.

Along with a long list of honors students, graduates have been awarded scholarships totalling $2,500,000 and counting.

“The class of 2024 has been a great class to work with,” said Bellbrook High School Principal Dave Hanns. “They should take pride in their accomplishments, cherish their roots, and continue to uphold the spirit of Bellbrook wherever life takes them. It’s been an absolute pleasure to watch them grow for the past four years. They have been leaders in the classroom and on the field of competition and they will be missed.”

Lincoln Warren has been named the valedictorian for the 2024 graduating class, while Justin Paul has been named salutatorian.

