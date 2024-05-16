Fairborn High School graduation set for Friday

Lin Cleaves

FAIRBORN — Fairborn High School will be holding its graduation ceremony at the Wright State Nutter Center on May 17, beginning at 7 p.m.

260 students will be walking across the stage this year to receive their diploma, 48 of which are graduating with honors.

This year’s graduates will be walking away with scholarships totalling more than $1,500,000 and attending some of the most impressive schools of higher education.

The valedictorian of the class, Angela Lin, will be attending Harvard University, and will be presented with the valedictorian award by Fairborn High School Principal Waylon Stegall. Stegall will also present the salutatorian award to Jessica Cleaves.

Lin plans study government, with a goal of practicing law. Cleaves plans to attend Kettering College and pursue a degree in sonography, later studying in a physicians assistant program to be a radiology PA.

“I am very proud of our graduates and I know that they will make a difference in the world from the education they received from Fairborn City Schools,” said Stegall.

