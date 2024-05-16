First day of district track championships begins

BELLBROOK — Beavercreek’s girls track and field sat in second place following day one of the Division I District Meet at Bellbrook on Wednesday.

The boys side was in a tie for fourth place. Both of Bellbrook’s boys and girls team are also in fourth.

Beavercreek had four individuals and teams qualify for regionals during the first day of competition.

The girls 4×800 relay team got second place with a time of 9:48.47 to advance. Mackenzie McClurkin and Abbey Garcia both advanced in the shot put, with McClurkin getting second and Garcia fourth. Kaleb Bryant got fourth in the long jump.

Bellbrook’s Lorelai Wolverton finished in a tie for third in the high jump by clearing five-feet, and Connor Spriggs was second in the pole vault to both move on as well.

The majority of running events will begin Friday at 6 p.m., with the remainder of field events getting underway at 5 p.m.

Troy D-I results

Fairborn’s boys team was in sixth and its girls side in ninth after the first day of the D-I District Meet in Troy.

Xenia’s boys side got one point to sit in a tie for 10th.

The Skyhawks saw its 4×800 boys relay team get second place with a time of 8:26.14 to move on. The time set a new school record in the event.

Day two gets underway Friday with field events at 5 p.m. and track finals starting at 6 p.m.

D-III starts at Graham

Legacy Christian had a strong boys showing on day one of the D-III District Meet at Graham. The Knights were in second place after the day with two event winners.

Cedarville’s girls side was fifth with the boys in seventh. Yellow Springs girls were in ninth, and Greeneview’s girls were 11th.

The Knights saw its boys 4×800 relay team win its race and set a new school and league record time, as Ben Rodriguez, Wyatt Jackson, Levi Thompson, Tommy Michael ran the race in a time of 8:13.29. Dillon Campbell also tied for the top distance in the long jump, with a distance of 19-feet, 6 and 3/4-inches.

Cedarville also saw its 4×800 boys team move on with a third place run, as did its girls squad.

The second day will begin on Saturday. Field events are set to start at 10 a.m., and track events at 11:30 a.m.

Division II meet

Carroll’s boys and girls teams, as well as Greeneview’s boys squad, were set to start the D-II District Meet at Piqua on Thursday. The second day will be on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.