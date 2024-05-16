Greeneview High School ready for graduation

Eryn Gardner Christopherson Moore Hassid Rinehart Landon Gardner Benson Gill

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School will hold its commencement on Friday, May 17, at 7 p.m. at Cedarville University’s Dixon Ministry Center.

The 99 students graduating received more than $1.5 million in scholarships, more than $310,000 coming locally. Graduating Graduating Summa Cum Laude (the highest level of achievement) are Isaiah Christopherson, Eryn Gardner, Landon Gardner, and Ian Rinehart. Magna Cum Laude (the second-highest level of achievement) are Kaylee Benson, Kennedy Gill, Emma Hassid, and Eva Moore.

“The class of 2024 certainly left an impact on our school and our community,” said Neal Kasner, school principal. “These students achieved highly and pushed each other to be better. They are service-oriented and committed to making a difference in the world. We know that this is only the beginning for them.”

Eryn Gardner plans to attend Ohio University, majoring in hearing, speech, and language sciences (on a pre-audiology track). Gardner was on the swim team, captain of the volleyball team, and was in the fall play/spring musical. She was president of Student Council and vice president of her class and National Honor Society.

Landon Gardner plans to attend Ohio University, majoring in mechanical engineering. He served as president of the National Honor Society, treasurer of Student Council, and was nominated to represent Greeneview in the Chief Science Officer Program. Gardner was also the captain of the varsity baseball team.

Rinehart plans to attend Ohio University, majoring in mechanical engineering. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Greene Club, and Service Club. He was captain of both the varsity golf team and tennis team all through high school in addition to playing on the basketball team. Rinehart was named “player of the year” for golf and tennis.

Benson plans to attend Wright State University, majoring in business. She was on the school track team and the football/basketball cheer teams. She served on Student Council and was secretary of the National Honor Society. She was a member of Students Opposed to Drugs and Alcohol (SODA).

Gill, plans to attend Ohio State University, majoring in elementary education. Gill was a member of the National Honor Society, the President’s Advisory Committee, and the fall play. She played basketball and was captain of the tennis team, was in SODA, and vice president of both her class and Student Council.

Hassid plans to attend the University of Akron, majoring in biomedical sciences (on a pre-medicine track). She was part of the softball team, captain of the swim team, and volleyball team her senior year. She was part of Sources of Strength, SODA, Student Council, Greene Club, and treasurer of the National Honor Society.

Moore plans to attend Clark State College, majoring in diagnostic medical sonography. Moore was part of Student Council, National Honor Society, and Greene Club. She was captain of the volleyball team and served as vice president of the Future Farmers of America (FFA).

Christopherson plans to attend Miami University, majoring in electrical engineering. He played basketball and served as the captain of the varsity soccer team his junior and senior year. He reestablished Greeneview’s Service Club, served as senior class President, and was a member of SODA.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.