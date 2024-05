Courtesy | Fairborn Athletics Fairborn senior J. T. Smith signed his letter of intent on Monday to play football at Capital University. Courtesy | Xenia Athletics Xenia senior Jaace Puttin signed his letter of intent on Monday to play lacrosse at Mount Vernon Nazarene.

Courtesy | Fairborn Athletics

Fairborn senior J. T. Smith signed his letter of intent on Monday to play football at Capital University.

Courtesy | Xenia Athletics

Xenia senior Jaace Puttin signed his letter of intent on Monday to play lacrosse at Mount Vernon Nazarene.