Meet and greet set for Wilberforce Community Center

WILBERFORCE — The Wilberforce Community Center will host a community meet and greet from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, May 20.

The meet and greet will serve as a way to honor the Greene County Park District board, the director of Greene Giving, and members of the community for their financial support in funding a new roof for the Wilberforce Community Property Owners and Voters Association. Members of WCPOVA as well as residents of the greater Xenia area are invited to attend and “meet and greet” your neighbors.

The center serves as a gathering place for members of the Wilberforce Community Property Owners and Voters Association. It also hosts wedding celebrations, birthdays, graduations, family reunions as well as meetings of social and civic organizations.

The mission of the WCPOVA, established in 1959, is to enhance the well-being of the Wilberforce community and the surrounding Xenia area by fostering unity and engagement among people of all ages, race, color, creed, and gender. WCPOVA collaborates with many organizations including Alpha Kappa Fraternity, Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center, Upward Bound, and social and civic groups that empower community members and promote a sense of togetherness through community involvement and outreach.

This event is free and refreshments will be served. WCPOVA is located at 1208 Wilberforce-Clifton Road, Wilberforce. For more information about the meet and greet or WCPOVA, contact Wanda Kelley at 937-532-9704.