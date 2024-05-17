WSU golf wraps season at NCAA Regionals

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. — The Wright State golf team wrapped up its 2023-24 campaign with a 12th place finish after the final round of the 2024 NCAA San Diego Regional on Tuesday, concluding a season that saw the Raiders capture their seventh Horizon League Championship and make their seventh NCAA appearance in program history.

Wright State carded a 289 team score in Tuesday’s final round, its best round of the Regional, on the way to an 893-total scorecard for the week (+53). Regional champion Oklahoma (-3) was the only team in the 14-team field to finish the Regional under par.

The Raiders were paced in the Regional by Mikkel Mathiesen, who finished 11-over in a tie for 42nd after a final round three-over 73 on Tuesday with three birdies scattered throughout his scorecard. Mathiesen concludes his storied career as a four-time Horizon League all-conference selection and a three-time NCAA Regional participant (2022, 2024 team / 2023 individual qualifier) in addition to being named the 2024 Horizon League Golfer of the Year.

Andrew Flynn finished the Regional at 15-over in a tie for 54th after a two-over 72, mixing two birdies and two bogeys across his scorecard to go along with a double-bogey on the 18th hole. Adam Horn and Timmy Hollenbeck each wrapped up action at 17-over and tied for 58th, with Horn carding a two-over 72 on Tuesday and Hollenbeck notching a five-over 75 as both recorded a pair of birdies. Shane Ochs (+22, t69) balanced a double-bogey on the ninth hole with a bogey and birdie on the way to a final round two-over 72 of his own.

The Raiders finished with seven top-five finishes in 13 total tournaments this season spanning the fall and spring schedule, highlighted by the back-to-back-to-back team titles at The Jewell, Wright State Invitational and Horizon League Championship in April. Flynn won two-straight individual titles, at the HL Championship and Wright State Invitational, while Mathiesen captured the individual title at The Jewell and Ochs also had an individual win of his own this spring, coming back at the Peoples Golf Championship in early March.

Mathiesen earned Horizon League Golfer of the Year honors and Hollenbeck was named the HL Freshman of the Year, while Conner Lash was also recognized as the HL Coach of the Year. In addition to the major awards, Mathiesen was joined on the All-League First Team by Flynn and Ochs, while Horn was named to the Second Team. Mathiesen is now a four-time Horizon League first team selection, while Ochs earned his first all-League honor after being named last season’s top freshman and Flynn nabbed his first accolade as well.

Raiders to finish regular season at home against NKU

DAYTON – The Wright State baseball team will close the regular season at home against Northern Kentucky, beginning Thursday with a 3 p.m. game. Friday’s first pitch is at 2 p.m. and Saturday will be 1 p.m. All three games will have live stats provided. Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Saturday to recognize nine Wright State seniors.

Wright State is coming off a series sweep against Youngstown State, taking the series opener 4-3, and the Sunday double-header 11-7 and 10-7.

The Raiders finished with 25 runs on 29 hits with ten walks against their 21 strikeouts. Ben Vore led the team with five hits, followed by Patrick Fultz and Sammy Sass, both tallying four hits. Andrew Patrick and Boston Smith each recorded three hits in the series. Making up their 11 extra-base hits were seven home runs, two from Patrick, and four doubles. Vore and Patrick both led the team with five RBI on the weekend.

Wright State leads the Horizon League with a 19-8 conference record. Below them is the previous leader Northern Kentucky with a 17-10 HL record. Sitting third is Oakland, going 16-11 in the league. Rounding out the league is Milwaukee, sitting fourth with a 11-16 HL record. They are followed by Purdue Fort Wayne’s 10-17 record and Youngstown State going 8-19.

The Raiders can clinch the regular season title with one win against the Norse.

Raiders add nine players for 2024-25 season

The Wright State women’s basketball team has announced the addition of nine signees, six transfers and three freshmen, for the upcoming 2024-25.

Olivia Brown (Akron), Lexi Bugajski (App State), Chloe Chard-Peloquin (Canisius), Makenzie Drout (App State), Abbie Riddle (Bowling Green), and Amaya Staton (Merrimack College/Cleveland State) will be coming to Wright State as transfers. Anna Azzara, Florrie Cotterill, and Elle Bruschuk will enter the season as freshmen.