Local teams advance in tournament play — Sports Digest: May 20, 2024

RESULTS

THURSDAY

Boys Lacrosse

No. 2 Bellbrook 16, No. 16 Cincinnati Country Day 1

Girls Lacrosse

No. 7 Beavercreek 26, No. 11 Centerville 1

FRIDAY

Baseball

No. 2 Bellbrook 7, No. 4 Shawnee 4

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a big lead by the middle innings and held off a late rally as its tournament finally got underway.

Tyler Raker went 3-for-4 and had a two-RBI double in the fifth innings that proved to be the winning hit, and Will dreisbach drove in two more run for Bellbrook. Luke Benetis struck out six in his six innings as the starter to get the win.

Bellbrook hosts a district semifinal game on Tuesday.

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

No. 5 Troy at No. 4 Beavercreek, 5 p.m. (D-I District Semifinal)

No. 6 Graham at No. 2 Bellbrook, 5 p.m. (D-II District Semifinal)

Girls Lacrosse

No. 10 Chaminade Julienne at No. 6 Bellbrook, 7 p.m. (Regional 2nd Round)

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

(if nec.) No. 6 Cedarville vs. No. 3 Newton or No. 9 Tri-County North, 5 p.m. (D-IV District Final, at Houston HS)

(if nec.) No. 6 Greeneview vs. No. 4 Carlisle or No. 6 Summit Country Day, 5 p.m. (D-III District Final, at TBD)

Boys Lacrosse

No. 7 Indian Hill at No. 2 Bellbrook, 7 p.m. (D-II Regional Quarterfinals)

Girls Lacrosse

No. 7 Beavercreek at No. 2 Worthington Kilbourne, 7 p.m. (D-I Regional Quarterfinals)

Track and Field

Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Fairborn, Xenia at D-I Regional Meet, 5 p.m. (at Wayne HS)

Cedarville, Greeneview (girls), Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs at D-III Regional Meet, 5 p.m. (at Troy HS)

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

(if nec.) No. 4 Beavercreek vs. No. 2 Mason or No. 22 St. Xavier, 5 p.m. (D-I District Final, at Centerville HS)

(if nec.) No. 2 Bellbrook vs. No. 2 Indian Hill or No. 7 New Richmond, 5 p.m. (D-II District Final, at TBD)

Boys Lacrosse

(if nec.) No. 8 Beavercreek at No. 2 Centerville or vs. No. 13 Gahanna Lincoln, 7 p.m (D-I Regional Quarterfinals)

Girls Lacrosse

(if nec.) No. 6 Bellbrook at No. 3 Gahanna Columbus Academy or vs. No. 15 Buckeye Valley, 7 p.m. (D-II Regional Quarterfinals)

(if nec.) No. 8 Carroll at No. 1 St. Francis DeSales or vs. No. 13 Lima Senior, 7 p.m. (D-II Regional Quarterfinals)

Track and Field

Carroll, Greeneview (boys) at D-II Regional Meet, 5 p.m. (at Piqua HS)