Tournament results: Greeneview, Cedarville baseball seasons end

Steven Wright | Greene County News Cedarville senior Jake Winter (8) got his team out of the sixth inning during Monday’s 10-5 loss in the Division IV district semifinals at Bradford.

BROOKVILLE — Greeneview’s chances at a repeat tournament run came up short Monday in the Division III district semifinals.

The Rams were walked-off at Brookville 2-1 after committing a backbreaking fourth error of the game.

Both starting pitchers starred on the mound and at the plate. Brookville’s Lane Willoughby only needed 84 pitches to toss a complete game, and while he only had two strikeouts he only allowed five baserunners. He was not retired as a hitter, knocking in a RBI single to tie the game in third, and after drawing two other walks he sacrificed the winning run over to second that set up the game-ending at-bat.

Keegan Phillips fought through some early control issues and several difficult situations, allowing at least two runners to reach three times in the first four innings and inducing a ground out with the base loaded in the fourth to escape a jam. He also set the tone in the leadoff spot in going 2-for-3 with a double.

Greeneview was held to four total hits, as Grant Gallagher singled along with Andy Burkett’s third inning single driving home the only run of the game for the Rams that gave them a 1-0 lead. A double play hit into by Trevor Moore ended a chance to add on. The Rams only got one runner past first in the final four innings.

Both teams won division titles this season, with Brookville (19-9) earning the 4-seed in the D-III tournament and Greeneview (19-8) being seeded sixth.

Greeneview had reached the regional finals a season ago. The Rams seniors end their careers having won 71 total games and three league championships.

Cedarville can’t complete comeback

The Indians fought back on the road at Bradford, but ultimately couldn’t down the Railroaders in a 10-5 defeat in the D-IV district semifinal round.

Cedarville fell behind 7-2 after four innings, but scored three times in the fifth to get back into the game. Five straight reach to lead off the inning, with a triple by Mason Johnson and single from Jake Winter getting the Indians two runs closer. Winter later scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded to send the tying run into scoring position. Three straight strikeouts never allowed Cedarville to get the ball in play as the threat ended.

Bradford got back its advantage in the sixth by scoring three times with one out and Cedarville went quietly in the seventh to see its season end.

Brayden Criswell went 3-for-4 with a double against Bradford. James Dray also hit a double in the second to give Cedarville a 1-0 lead before a bases clearing single in the bottom half of the inning put Bradford in front.

The Indians touched up Bradford starter Tucker Miller, who ranks near the top of most pitching stats in the WOAC, for the most runs (5) and hits (7) he had allowed since the season opener.

Cedarville (15-8) was the tournament’s 6-seed with Bradford earning the No. 4 spot.

