All Greene County schools have regional track qualifiers

XENIA — Beavercreek finished second in the girls standings and third for the boys at the Division I Southwest District meet at Bellbrook.

The Beavers won nine events on day two of the competition held on Friday and overall are sending 18 athletes to the regional championships.

Faith Brown easily won the girls 100 hurdles with a time of 15.13, and later captured the 300 hurdles running in 46.15. Kayleigh Keyes, a former state champ in the girls 400 meters, coasted to a win in the same event with a time of 56.68. Kaden Ellerbe won the boys race by nearly an identical 1.34 seconds. Mallory Abraham finished first in the girls 800 run in 2:18.65.

The 4×200 relay girls team of Brown, Aubrey May, Malaiya Lisch and Keyes were the event winner with a time of 1:43.83, and the 4×400 girls team had Lisch, Alex Magoteaux, May and Keyes win with a time of 3:58.41. The boys 4×400 relay squad of Lance Caswell, Aaden Hildebrand, Ellerbe and Gio Loprasong cleared the field by running the race in 3:18.79. Mackenzie McClurkin had the best throw in the girls discus by clearing 126-feet, 7-inches.

Jackson Davis got second in the boys 1600 meters and third in the 800. The boys 4×100 relay team got second place and the girls finished in fourth for the same event. Ellerbe also finished second in the 200 dash by a photo finish .002 seconds. Anna Marchiny won a jump off over teammate Sarah Radloff to move on in the girls pole vault. Abbey Garcia came in third for the girls discus.

Bellbrook sent two additional athletes to regionals from the meet. Allison High finished fourth in the girls 3200 run, and Ben Roach also was fourth for the boys shot put.

Fairborn and Xenia combined to send to have four additional D-I qualifiers moving onto regionals from the Troy district meet held on Friday.

Alaiya Meaux earned two opportunities with top finishes in the girls 100 and 200 meter dashes for Xenia. She ran fourth in the 100 before getting third in the 200.

Roman Smith is the only boys qualifier from Xenia, getting fourth in the 200 dash.

Fairborn’s 4×400 girls relay team of Reese Ehresman, Brooklynn Kimball, Theryn Perry and Macy Rohley moved on with a second place run.

Jackson Howard lost a jump off in the high jump to just miss out on advancing.

At the D-II district meet in Piqua, Carroll’s boys team won the district title by four points over Springfield Shawnee. The girls team finished in third place.

Carroll’s 4×800 relay teams swept the boys and girls races by 2.85 and 12.17 seconds, and the boys 4×400 team also won. Logan Arnold cruised to win by more than eight seconds in the boys 1600 meters, and Andrew Janson prevailed in the boys 800 run. Anna Thurman got first by 9.12 in the girls 3200 run.

Kyle Heilmann got second in the boys 110 hurdles and Hayden Holbrook was fourth. Melanie Hoffman also got third in the girls 400 meters and Ruby Gross finished second in the 800 run. Connor Kramer was fourth in the boys 3200. The girls 4×200 relay team was third and the boys got fourth. Ruby Gross was third in girls 1600 run. The girls 4×100 relay team was fourth in its race and the 4×400 team was third.

Landon Erisman got third in the 1600 meters, and Kampbell Newman was second in the 300 hurdles.

The D-III district meet at Graham wrapped up with Cedarville’s boys team getting the best local finish in fourth place.

Cedarville’s Isaac Wallis was the only local event winner on day two, capturing the boys 3200 run with a time of 9:49.06.

The Indians’ 4×200 boys relay team got third place in its race, while the 4×400 relay squad was second. Owen Cooper finished third in the boys 300 hurdles, and Dylan Cook was third in the 200 meters. Ellie Mark got second in the girls 3200 run.

Caroline Hamilton of Legacy Christian advanced in the girls 800 run with a second place finish. In the 1600 she also moved on after getting fourth, and Ben Rodriguez was third in that boys race. Tommy Michael was second in the boys 400 and Wyatt Jackson got third in the 800. The 4×400 boys relay team came in third place in its race.

All regional meets will also be two-day competitions.

The D-I championships will be at Wayne High School with day one starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and the second day taking place Friday. D-II will be held at Piqua High School, starting at 4 p.m. Thursday and concluding on Saturday with events getting underway at 11 a.m. The D-III meet is at Troy High School as day one begins at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and day two at 5 p.m. on Friday. The top-four finisher in events qualify for state, and fifth place finishers become the first stand-by entrants.

