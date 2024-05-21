Tournament results: Beavercreek eliminated, Bellbrook reaches district finals

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Close calls seemingly all went against Beavercreek on Tuesday. Troy’s defense kept the Beavers off the scoreboard consistently to advance with a 2-1 win in the Division I district semifinal round. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Beavercreek junior Owen Roether did everything he could to keep his team in the game, pitching a complete game and striking out seven against Troy. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Beavercreek sophomore Brock Bukiewicz (left) turns a double play from shortstop. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Tracking down a fly ball in right field during Tuesday’s game is junior Elijah Papalios.

BEAVERCREEK — The season ended in repeat fashion for Beavercreek baseball on Tuesday.

A 2-1 home defeat against No. 5 Troy saw the Trojans eliminate the No. 4 Beavers from the Division I tournament in the district semifinal round for the second straight season.

Troy beat Beavercreek 5-1 in the same round in 2023 playing at home.

Owen Roether started the game with four perfect innings on the mound for the Beavers. In the fifth, an error in left field on a diving catch attempt that led off the inning was followed by a single hit to center field to score the game’s first run. Roether got out of the inning by fielding a sharply hit ground ball to turn a 1-6-3 double play.

Struggling to find the situational hit needed, Beavercreek ended up getting hit by a pitch twice to tie the score in the bottom of the fifth. Ethan Papalios hit a double to left center field gap after Elijah Papalios had reached base. Parker Shannon was hit by the next pitch to load the bases, and Roether was hit in the leg on the next pitch after to tie the score at one.

Still loaded with only one out, Beavercreek’s inability to get the ball hit away from fielders with runners in scoring position continued. Gavin Grimm grounded into a fielders choice to third with Troy getting the out at home, and Cole Salyer lined a tough fly into right that was tracked down to end the threat.

Troy (23-7) hitters displayed textbook hitting in the sixth by smacking a double to the warning track and laying down a perfect sacrifice to get the runner to third. A hard hit shot then hopped over the first base bag and made its way down the right field line to plate the go-ahead run. After intentionally walking the Ryder Kirtley, who is the MVL triple crown leader, Roether got a strikeout to end the inning and kept the deficit at one run.

Beavercreek managed to get the potential tying run to second in both the sixth and seventh innings, but the pitching and defensive play by Troy was too stellar to overcome. In all Beavercreek left 10 runners on base, seven of which were in either on second or third.

Roether struck out seven in his complete game, allowing four hits and only one walk. Ethan Papalios went 2-for-4, and Anthony Wright and Ethan Kuhn had hits for the Beavers.

Beavercreek ends its season 18-9.

Bellbrook reaches district finals

Bellbrook has been waiting for nearly a decade, but will finally play for a district title.

The No. 2 Golden Eagles held off a late rally by No. 6 Graham to win 3-1 at home on Tuesday in the D-II district semifinals.

Ben Bayer singled home two runs in the first inning, and game stayed at a 2-0 score until Will Dreisbach knocked home an insurance run in the sixth.

Graham loaded the bases in the seventh against Dakota Yeagley, who had pitched six shutout innings to start. Luke Benetis, who leads the SWBL in wins and ERA, came on from center for the save on the double switch.

A ground ball hit to third saw Drew Schindler throw home for the out, and Ben Hunt tracked down a fly to right to get Bellbrook an out away from the win.

Down to the final strike, a base hit by Graham to center field scored a run but Yeagley gunned a throw to home as the runner from second tried to make it a one-run game to get the out and the win.

Bellbrook only had three hits, with Benetis getting the other on a first inning single.

Graham got at least two runners on base in five of its seven innings at the plate but was only able to plate a run on the final at-bat of the game.

Bellbrook last reached the district title game in 2015. It will play No. 2 Indian Hill at 5 p.m. on Thursday at either Kings High School or Dayton Christian High School.

