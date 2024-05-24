Local golf outing giving away car, golf trip

XENIA — The Association of Ex-Pupils® (AXP®) from the former Ohio Soldiers and Sailors Orphans Home/Ohio Veterans Children’s Home (OSSO/OVCH) located in Xenia will hosts its third annual Spring Swing Golf Outing on June 2 at Locust Hills Golf Club in Springfield.

The event will be have a shotgun start with a 1 p.m. tee time.

New additions to the event include an opportunity to participate in a “Hole-in-2” contest with the winning receiving a trip to Pebble Beach for two, including airfare and accomodations. A car will also be given away to any participant who makes a hole-in-one on a specific hole.

A long drive professional will also be at the event, and groups may donate to have the pro hit tee shots for them.

Proceeds from the events will be used for the operating and renovation expenses for the AXP® Museum located on the grounds of the former Home, now owned by Athletes in Action. In addition, a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to two Ohio charities that serve the interests of children in need.

Cost to enter is $100 per player and $400 per Foursome.

Further details for both events can be found online at www.osso-ovch-axp.org. For more information, contact Jim Baas at (301) 728-5619 or by email at [email protected].

XACC golf outing returns to Jasper Hills

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce annual golf event will be held on June 10 at Jasper Hills Golf Club.

Current cost for this year’s event will be $90 for an individual player or $340 for a team of four. Individuals and teams can register by visiting the chamber’s website at xacc.com.

This year’s chamber golf event will include sponsorship opportunities for individuals, businesses and corporations, including the new golf cart sponsor, golf ball sponsor, and beer sponsors. Detailed information is on the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce website (xacc.com).

Rafi’s Amigos outing to benefit Greene County JROTC

BEAVERCREEK — The seventh annual Rafi’s Amigos Golf Outing is scheduled for May 31 with a tee time of 8 a.m.

The even will be held at Beavercreek Golf Club. For the second year, proceeds will fund a one-day, immersive experience at Air Camp for Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) students from three Greene County Schools. Full details are available at https://www.askrafi.com/events/7th-annual-rafis-amigos-golf-outing

For more information on registering, becoming a sponsor, or donating, visit https://www.askrafi.com/events/7th-annual-rafis-amigos-golf-outing.