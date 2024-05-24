Pitt Stop Tire & Auto set for grand reopening

Submitted photos | Emerge Pitt Stop Tire & Auto is celebrating the grand-reopening on June 1. Submitted photos | Emerge Pitt Stop Tire & Auto is celebrating the grand-reopening on June 1. Submitted photos | Emerge Pitt Stop Tire & Auto is celebrating the grand-reopening on June 1. Submitted photos | Emerge Pitt Stop Tire & Auto is celebrating the grand-reopening on June 1.

XENIA — A long-time staple of the local community is hosting a grand-reopening event on June 1, to celebrate its expanded services and new hours of operation.

Pitt Stop Tire & Auto will be cutting the ribbon on the store during the event, which runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 858 Cincinnati Avenue in Xenia. The public is invited the child-friendly and family-oriented reopening. In addition to a food truck from Tuesday’s Taco Churros of Dayton, there will be prize giveaways and more.

Prior to this past year, the business was forced to close during COVID-19, after nearly 40 years of serving the community. Although it reopened a year ago, the upcoming event on June 1 will commemorate the shop now offering all types of auto services.

The event will also kick off the Pitt Stop’s new Saturday hour, 8 am. to 4 p.m., according to Ben Hays, building administrator at the Emerge Center, which helped to bring Pitt Stop back.

“These new hours are for the convenience of the community,” Hays said. “Another big point of this is that we are essentially relaunching our expanding services. This has long been known as a used tire store and we still have used tires. However, now we have new tires, and we offer the complete line of vehicle services — everything from oil changes to complete repair. This can be your one-stop-shop for all your automotive needs.”

Pitt Stop has been a part of the ecosystem at Emerge since the business reopened about a year ago under new ownership and management, including Emerge co-founders Kip Morris, Doug Van Dyke, and Chris Adams.

Pitt Stop is an ASE-certified shop with master mechanics on staff. In addition to being a part of the ecosystem at Emerge, the shop is also a fair chance employer devoted to serving the community and helping those in need.

“Emerge Center exists to effect positive changes in the community and improve lives,” Hays said. “We want people to know we care about our community.”

For more information about Pitt Stop or the grand re-opening event, call Micah Steele, general manager, at 937-352-6616.