May concludes National Speech-Language-Hearing Month

XENIA — Many Americans are not aware that it’s National Speech-Language-Hearing Month, yet the side effects of hearing loss can affect individuals for years to come and the month-long observeance brings awareness of chronic hearing loss, inner ear disorders, and treatment options.

Julie Potter, owner of Harmony Hearing (formerly Xenia Hearing Center), has been providing quality hearing care to residents of Greene County for the past several years. Potter explained why the name of her center has changed and offers a suggestion on how to preserve one’s hearing.

“We changed the name from Xenia Hearing Center in July of 2023 because we were growing and needing other locations that fell outside of Xenia, so we went with a name that could be used anywhere,” said Potter, who also owns hearing centers in Springfield and New Carlisle.

The busy entrepreneur offers some tips to avoid hearing loss.

“Outdoor equipment —like lawn mowers — can operate at 90 decibels, a level at which prolonged exposure can cause hearing damage,” said Potter. “According to hearing health experts, exposure to noise levels above 85 decibels for more than eight hours can lead to hearing loss and at 90 decibels, this risk threshold drops to just about two hours.”

Potter suggests wearing headphones or ear plugs while using this type of equipment which can reduce noise exposure by 15-30 decibels.

Potter, who also just announced the launch of their her center’s new EAR Squad Division, designed things with the ability to bring hearing care directly to a patient’s home.

For those who are unable to visit their office, located at 492 W. Second Street, Suite 102, the EAR Squad provides a convenient, concierge-style service that ensures patients receive the treatment and support they need within the comfort of their home. The Harmony Hearing team — through EAR Squad — can help patients schedule and receive professional hearing assessments, hearing aid fittings, and specialized tinnitus treatments.

The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), strives to provide awareness about communication disorders and the role of ASHA members in providing life altering treatment. To that end, ASHA reports on communication disorders and stigmas, daily interactions with the hearing impaired, and development milestones.

ASHA includes professionals such as speech-language pathologists, audiologists, and speech language hearing scientists.

Originally known as “Better Hearing and Speech Month”, the event was created in 1972 by ASHA to raise awareness and promote understanding of hearing health and communication disorders. The National Association for Hearing and Speech Action (NAHSA), the consumer affiliate of ASHA, announced last year that May would henceforth be recognized as National Speech-Language-Hearing Month.

