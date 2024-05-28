Wright State baseball season ends in Horizon tournament

FAIRBORN — The Wright State baseball team’s Horizon League Championship Tournament run ended on Friday evening.

The Raiders lost to Youngstown State 6-3 in the final consolation elimination game.

Wright State, which was the tournament’s top seed, finished with three runs on three hits and tallied nine walks against their eight strikeouts.

Julian Greenwell led the team with two hits and two RBI, opening the day with a solo homer down the right field line. His second hit came in the seventh, singling to left field, sending Luke Arnold to score. Ben Vore recorded an RBI walk in the seventh, tallying his 75th RBI to break the program season record.

Starting pitcher Chet Lax (4-1) was charged with the loss after allowing four runs on eight hits with one walk and one strikeout in four innings of work. Cam Allen notably entered in the fifth, pitching three and two third innings, allowing only one run on two hits with one walk, striking out five batters.

Penguins starting pitcher Colin Casteel (1-3) was awarded the win after putting in six innings on the mound, allowing only one run on one hit with four walks and four batters struck out. YSU ended the night with six runs on 12 hits with three walks against their eight strikeouts. They gained an initial 2-1 lead with a two-RBI double by Jack Johnson, further raising their advantage with two RBI-singles in the fourth. The ‘Guins added an RBI-double in the eighth and an RBI single in the ninth.

Wright State has its season finish with a 32-24 overall record.