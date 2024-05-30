Local golfers compete at NCAA, Ohio Amateur tournaments; State T&F schedule — Sports Digest: May 30, 2024

Contributed | Scott Molfenter Illinois senior Tyler Goecke, a native of Xenia, finished in second place at the 2024 NCAA D-I Men’s Golf Championship.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A local graduate finished in a tie for second place at the NCAA Division I men’s golf championship.

Tyler Goecke, a graduate of Carroll High School and native of Xenia, moved up five positions on the final day of competition to finish one stroke off the leader after firing a final round 1-under, 71, at the Omni La Coast North Course.

Goecke transferred to the University of Illinois-Champaign to play in the Big Ten after spending his first four years at Wright State. For the Raiders, he was a Horizon League champion in 2023 and was a two-time winner of the league’s Golfer of the Year award.

He had a four day total of 286 (73-73-69-71) to finish one shot behind champion Hiroshi Tai of Georgia Tech and tie with five others for second place, including former NCAA champion Gordon Sargent of Vanderbilt.

Ohio Am results

Bellbrook senior C. J. Scohy had the top finish of Greene County players to qualify for the 2024 Ohio Amateur Championships.

The qualifying tournament on Tuesday at NCR Country Club’s North Course in Dayton saw Scohy finish in sixth place with a 1-under, 69.

Other competitors include recent Beavercreek High School graduate Luke Grilliot finishing one spot from a qualifying spot after shooting 74.

Others who attempted to qualify include Xenia’s Mason Witt, Corbin Bentley and Brody Miller, as well as Jeff Scohy of Bellbrook and Josha Kochersperger of Beavercreek.

The Ohio Amateur Championship will be held from July 8-12 at Slyvania Country Club in the Toledo area.

State Track and Field schedule

The 2024 OHSAA State Track and Field Championships get underway on Thursday.

Greene County’s only competitors on Thursday were the Legacy Christian boys 4×800 relay team.

Here is the remainder of the Friday and Saturday schedule for local athlete who qualified:

2024 STATE TRACK AND FIELD SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

9 a.m.— D-II — 4x800m Girls relay finals (Carroll)

9:15 a.m. — D-II — 4x800m Boys relay finals (Carroll)

12:35 p.m. — D-II — 4x400m Boys relay prelims (Carroll)

1 p.m. — D-II — Kyle Heilmann, Boys High Jump finals (Carroll)

2:30 p.m. — D-I — Faith Brown, Girls 100m Hurdles prelims (Beavercreek)

4:00 p.m. — D-I — Kayleigh Keyes, Girls 400m prelims (Beavercreek)

4:15 p.m. — D-I — Kaden Ellerbe, Boys 400m prelims (Beavercreek)

5:40 p.m. — D-I — 4x400m Boys relay prelims (Beavercreek)

6:55 p.m. — D-III — Caroline Hamilton, Girls 1600m finals (Legacy Christian)

8 p.m. — D-III — Ellie Mark, Girls 3200m finals (Cedarville)

8:10 p.m. — D-III — Isaac Wallis, Boys 3200m finals (Cedarville)

SATURDAY

10:35 a.m. — D-II — Logan Arnold, Boys 1600m finals (Carroll)

11:25 a.m. — D-II — Andrew Janseon, Boys 800m finals (Carroll)

12:25 p.m. — D-II — 4x400m Boys relay finals (Carroll, if qualify)

3:30 p.m. — D-I — Faith Brown, Girls 100m hurdles finals (Beavercreek, if qualify)

4:07 p.m. — D-I — Jackson Brown, Boys 1600m finals (Beavercreek)

4:15 p.m. — D-I — Kayleigh Keyes, Girls 400m finals (Beavercreek, if qualify)

4:22 p.m. — D-I — Kaden Ellerbe, Boys 400m finals (Beavercreek, if qualify)

5:40 p.m. — D-I — 4x400m Boys relay finals (Beavercreek, if qualify)