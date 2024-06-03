Officer Daniel Smith receives ‘City’s Finest’ Award

Submitted Photos | City of Xenia Smith K-9 handler Officer Daniel Smith, and his partner, K-9 Officer Koda, pose with Xenia Police Chief Chris Stutes (right). Smith was presented the Casey Elliott Memorial Award on May 16.

XENIA — The Xenia Police Division recently held its 33rd annual Police Awards Ceremony which honored and recognized individuals within the Division.

Among those honored and receiving the division’s highest honor was Officer Daniel Smith who received the Casey Elliott Memorial “City’s Finest” Award.

The award was named after Elliott, who joined the XPD as a patrol officer in 1943. He rose to become police captain and eventually acting police chief. He ultimately became the bailiff in Xenia Municipal Court.

The award was set up by the Elliott family in recognition of police officers who distinguish themselves through an outstanding accomplishment, bravery, or humanitarian service in police work. Smith, a six-year veteran, was recognized for his dedication to public safety including his dedication to the Xenia Police Division.

Prior to joining the Xenia Police Division, Smith spent more than a decade serving communities as a firefighter/paramedic and as a member of Ohio Task Force 1. He is involved in the city’s training programs and serves as a member of the Greene County Regional SWAT team. Smith was instrumental in re-establishing the Division’s K-9 program, dedicating hours to securing numerous grants and researching and drafting policy.

“Officer Dan Smith exemplifies the proud tradition of the ‘City’s Finest Award’ winners,” said Police Chief Chris Stutes. “Officer Smith’s passion and dedication in building a K-9 program for the police division demonstrates his commitment to the city of Xenia and the community.”

After being selected as the Division’s K-9 handler, Smith was required to attend an intense training program with K-9 Koda.

“Officer Smith is a motivated, productive law enforcement professional who genuinely cares about making his hometown a better place,” said Brent Merriman, city manager. “We are pleased to honor Officer Smith with this prestigious award in recognition of his exemplary service to Xenia.”

Other police commendations were also presented at the event: Sergeants C. Vitkovitch, M. Miller, and A. Vitale; Officers R. Kelley, J. Rothenberger, P. Pierson, R. Linnell, E. Smith, B. Smith, A. Jones, H. Falvey, P. Walsh, W. Cecil, C. Fout, N. Pointer, D. Smith, R. Andorfer, N. Peters, M. Margioras, T. Zoerb, P. Hollingsworth, J. Fernbaugh, A. Callan, and E. Harding; and Detectives J. Lovely and B. Atkins were recognized.

Leadership awards were presented to Officers D. Smith and N. Pointer for their exceptional leadership within the organization.

The Silver Shield Award was presented to Officer J. Robinson for the highest level of overall patrol operations within the patrol section.

The Distinguished Service Award was presented to Officers C. Roelker, W. Cecil, A. Callan, N. Pointer, P. Hollingsworth, J. Fernbaugh, and B. Smith for an act that involved a significant risk to the life of an employee.

The Meritorious Service Award was present to Sergeant A. Vitale and Officers H. Falvey, A. Jones, D. Smith, C. Fout, N. Pointer, P. Hollingsorth, B. Smith, J. Fernbaugh, W. Cecil, A. Callan, and E. Harding for an act that involved saving a life.

The Community Police Award was presented to Officer R. Andorfer for advancing the cause of community policing by establishing or maintaining closer ties between the police division and members of the community.

“Officer Andorfer exemplified this work ethic by focusing on the neighborhoods and working with residents to either fix or remove junk and abandoned vehicles. In all, more than 50 vehicles were either fixed or removed from the streets as a result of her efforts,” Stutes said recently.