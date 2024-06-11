Moore receives Duteil Memorial Scholarship

Moore

JAMESTOWN — Recent Greeneview High School graduate Eva Moore received the Diana Duteil Memorial Scholarship during the school’s awards ceremony in May.

The $5,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a senior girl pursuing an education in the sciences. Moore is planning to attend Clark State Community College to study sonography for her first two years, then an additional two years to get a bachelor’s in sonography and/or associates in radiology.

Duteil was an honors student in Greeneview in the class of 1983. The Diana Duteil Memorial Scholarship was established to continue the activities, attitudes, and advocacy which Duteil supported.

This scholarship was begun in 2007 by her parents through the Greene County Community Foundation.