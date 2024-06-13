Fairborn YMCA considering partnership with WSU

FAIRBORN — The city of Fairborn, along with Wright State University and the YMCA of Greater Dayton, will continue to discuss a new location for the Fairborn YMCA to improve enrollment.

During a regularly scheduled council meeting June 3, City Manager Mike Gebhart presented a resolution to continue talks that have been going on for years on relocating the Fairborn YMCA to be near Wright State University.

According to Gebhart, the current location on 300 S. Central Ave., is at a low point for enrollment, and moving the organization to a new location near Wright State students could drastically increase membership and revenue. The Fairborn YMCA has been operating at a loss for many years, according to the resolution presented to the city council, and in 2023 the location operated with a deficit of more than $300,000.

Gebhart pointed to Xenia — which relocated its YMCA and saw a large increase in enrollment with its new location — as an example. The Xenia YMCA is now a top-two location in the Dayton area based on membership, and the Greater Dayton YMCA believes a similar move in Fairborn could attract new members, according to the resolution.

Discussions were initiated after Wright State University expressed interest in constructing a gym for students on campus. Those plans have since evolved and Gebhart noted that the university is open to donating a portion of its land to go toward the construction of a new YMCA facility. The university did ask for a competition-sized pool to be included should plans move forward, according to Gebhart.

Currently, there are no concrete plans to begin construction of a new YMCA facility, but the resolution June 3 approved the city to continue participating in discussions to make the move. Councilwoman Tana Stanton noted the importance of having a central location for the YMCA in Fairborn, specifically for childcare purposes. She said that moving to a new location could cause issues with resident’s childcare schedule, although at this point in the process Gebhart said he is unsure if the childcare facility would be moved or if there would still be a childcare facility at the current location should the YMCA move to a new one.

Wright State University has already applied for funding through the Dayton Region Priority Development and Advocacy Committee (PDAC), and court documents say that funding is probable for an amount of $5 million. Total construction costs have not yet been shared, but it is estimated to be between $29 and $37 million.

“This request does nothing to commit the city of Fairborn to any funds here,” said Gebhart, although the city can choose to provide financial support with discussions continuing.

The resolution was passed unanimously, which opens up the possibility of a partnership between the city, Wright State University, and the Greater Dayton YMCA for a new facility.

