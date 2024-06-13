Phase II breaks ground at Doug Adams Stadium

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News This artist rendering was on display during the groundbreaking ceremony held on Thursday at Doug Adams Stadium to begin Phase II of its renovation project. A new plaza area will be created on the north end of the stadium housing a new field house with upgrades to its current concession and restroom areas. Additional locker rooms will be created next to the east grandstand seating, and new parking spaces will be created around the stadium. Senior members of the Xenia football team were invited to take part in the groundbreaking ceremony Construction is underway on the south end of the facility where locker rooms for visiting teams will be created. Xenia Community Schools Superintedent Dr. Gabe Lofton spoke on the upgrades coming to Doug Adams Stadium during Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony. Pete Stephan of the Doug Adams Trust was invited to share his excitement for the stadium upgrades during Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony. XCS Board of Education President Mary Grech spoke about the community’s excitement for the upgrades coming to Doug Adams Stadium during Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony. Xenia football head coach Maurice Harden thanked school officials for their roles in creating the renovation project during Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

XENIA — Phase II of the renovation project at Doug Adams Stadium officially broke ground on Thursday.

Members of Xenia Community Schools, students and faculty, and the general public were invited to a commemorative event in which a first look at the new renderings were made available and a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the location of the field house which will be built.

“Over the past few years, we have accomplished a lot regarding our facilities, from the construction of the new Warner Middle School to the reconstruction of Benner Field House and the renovation of the Bob Hope Auditorium,” XCS Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton said during the ceremony. “We are working hard to make our buildings safer and stronger, while also creating the best possible spaces for these students to learn. The fact that we are standing here today ready to begin the second phase of this much-anticipated project is a testament to the support of hundreds, if not thousands, of members of our school and our local community.”

Construction is already underway on the new visiting locker room area, which will be located on the south end of the visitors grandstands located on the east side of the stadium. New home locker rooms and a community center room will be located on the north side of the stadium near the home grandstands. New concession stands and restrooms will also be part of that building.

A new ticket booth will be completed prior to the start of the fall athletic seasons to go with a newly constructed entryway located near Cox Elementary. The concession stand building that is currently on the north side of the stadium will not be torn down and will receive upgrades to prolong the usage of the building and match the look of the other facilities going into place.

The community center will have display technology and a kitchen installed to hold team and public gatherings. It will likely be available for public usage when the project reaches its expected completion date in spring 2025.

“This project is part of a vision that that has been unfolding in the Xenia Community Schools for over the past seven year and it is one to be really proud of,” XCS Board of Education President Mary Grech said.

Lofton said he expects there will be a community celebration held when the project is completed.

The two-part project has an estimated total cost of $8 million. Funding has been provided through capital funds possessed by XCS, and private contributions from organizations such as the Doug Adams Trust.

“We have tried in the past and we failed,” said Pete Stephan of the Doug Adams Trust, referring to the facilities renovations. “We have finally succeeded, and that’s due to Dr. Lofton and as he said his staff, the teachers, the staff, the school board, the city council. … We don’t want average. We don’t want good. We want the best.”

Nearly 100 additional parking spaces are also expected to be added around the stadium.

Construction will continue during the fall athletics season for Xenia High School and is not expected to interrupt events which are planned to be held at the stadium.

