Teen faces decades in prison

XENIA — A teenager could spend three decades in prison for his role in an incident that began as a crash last November.

Tyion Thornton, 19, pled guilty to attempted murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, two three-year firearm specifications, and multiple counts of receiving stolen property on June 12 in front of Greene County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael A. Buckwalter in the Greene County Common Pleas Court.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. July 18 when he could receive up to 41 years in jail. The state is recommending 35 years in prison, according to a press release from County Prosecutor David Hayes.

According to officials, Xenia police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East Second Street in the early morning hours of Nov. 3, 2023 after Thornton crashed a stolen Nissan Murano into numerous parked vehicles. After the crash, several local residents exited their homes to check on Thornton. Thornton was approached by two residents at which time he discharged his firearm at least six times, Hayes said in the release, adding that after one of the victims was struck and fell to the ground, Thornton proceeded to stand over him and fire several more times at point-blank range.

The victim was struck numerous times in the torso, chest, and arm but survived. Thornton also discharged the firearm toward a second victim, according to Hayes. The second victim suffered a minor abrasion on his calf.

Thornton fled the area after shooting both victims, the release said.

While officers were processing the shooting scene at East Second Street, Xenia Officers were dispatched to the area of Wyoming Drive on the report of a stolen GMC Sierra truck. Officers located the truck in the parking lot of Circle K in Xenia. Thornton was apprehended at Circle K, inside the women’s restroom, where he hid a second firearm at the bottom of the trash can, Hayes said. Xenia officers and Greene County Sheriff’s deputies took Thornton into custody at that time.

Xenia detectives discovered the second firearm located at the bottom of the trash can at Circle K was stolen from a vehicle parked on Wyoming Drive. Xenia detectives also learned Thornton was previously adjudicated a delinquent in Franklin County Common Pleas Court for aggravated robbery in two separate cases.

“Tyion Thornton didn’t need to shoot anyone,” Hayes said. “Tyian Thornton chose to shoot someone who came outside of his home to render him aid. The Xenia Police Division did an outstanding job of making sure that Thornton was apprehended the night of this incident and prevented him from hurting anyone else. Detective Chris Reed, Chief Trial Counsel Bill Morrison, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michele Henne, and Victim Advocate Candice Purdin worked very hard to obtain this result. Thornton has proven he is dangerous, and he should spend decades in prison for these offenses.”