Four Greene County residents indicted in alleged racketeering case involving motorcycle gang

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Joey Marshall, Michael Henry, Daniel Hutten and Brent Egleston, all of Greene County, are four of 14 individuals charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Tuesday. U. S. Attorney Kenneth Parker of the Southern District of Ohio speaks at the podium during a press conference held in Dayton on Friday. He is joined by other law enforcement personnel, including Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger, City of Xenia Police Chief Chris Stutes and Fairborn Police Department Captain Mark Stannard. A jacket seized from a member of the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club was displayed during Friday’s press conference.

XENIA — Indictments for 14 members of the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club, including several with Greene County ties, were announced on Friday by the Southern District of Ohio of the Department of Justice.

Allegations of racketeering which were announced by U. S. Attorney Kenneth Parker are related to raids which were conducted on Thursday in four states, including at two houses in Xenia, by multiple agencies and police departments.

Joey Allan Marshall, 44, Michael Seth Henry, 40, and Brent Allen Egleston, 36, of Xenia, as well as Daniel Brian Hutten, 39, of Fairborn, were among the 14 individuals charged in the indictment.

“Let this indictment send a message that we will continue to work diligently together to address any person or organization that would like to bring harm to our communities,” Parker said.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment on Tuesday that included four counts which included charges of racketeering, assault, attempted assaults and conspiracy to commit assaults.

According to federal court records which were unsealed on Friday, Marshall and Henry were both charged with racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon, and attempted assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering activity. Hutton was charged with conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon. Egleston was charged with attempted assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering activity.

Parker stated that racketeering charges carry a penalty punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering activity charges both have penalties punishable by up to three years in prison.

Referred to members of the “outlaw motorcycle gang”, the indictment states that members of the Dayton chapter of the TRMC engaged in acts which included blowing up a former member’s vehicle in May of 2021, killing a man during a September 2021 shootout, threatening and extorting former gang members and most recently physically assaulting members of another motorcycle gang in London, Ohio, in May 2024.

All 14 individuals charged are currently in custody.

Acting Special Agent in Charge John Nokes of the ATF said approximately 300 law enforcement personnel on Thursday simultaneous carried out federal arrest and search warrants in multiple states. He said investigators seized several hundreds items that included approximately 100 firearms and 15,000 rounds of ammunition.

Nokes said both the Fairborn and Xenia police departments, as well as the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Greene County regional SWAT teams were involved in the investigation.

Marshall is alleged to have held a leadership role in the TRMC as the Midwest Regional “sergeant at arms.” Court documents show it is believed a Dayton chapter of the motorcycle gang was founded in 2019 and had clubhouses on Stanley Avenue in Dayton and Lodge Avenue in Harrison Township.

According to Greene County property records, Henry is the owner of a Xenia home which had Xenia police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents conducting a search on Thursday morning.

No arrests have been reported from any location in which search warrants were served.

“By taking out the leadership, the decision makers, it’s going to send a ripple effect to them and to that entire club,” Parker said.

Hutten was previously charged with a misdemeanor in July 2022 for driving left of center, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records.

Anyone with more information regarding the case is encouraged to contact officials at 1-800-283-4867.

Greene County News reporters who contributed to this story include Steven Wright at 937-502-4498, Karen Rase at 937-502-4534 and Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.