Pair of Cedarville players make all-state in baseball; all-league listings revealed

Legacy Christian senior Timothy Chavies was named Player of the Year in the Metro Buckeye Conference. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Cedarville senior Brayden Criswell was named first team all-state in Division IV by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association for the 2024 season.

XENIA — Two Cedarville seniors were honored by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association as all-state performers for the 2024 season.

Brayden Criswell and Mason Johnson were the only Greene County players selected in any division to be named all-state. Criswell made the Division IV first-team, while Johnson was placed onto the second-team.

Criswell, who primarily played first base, batted .373 for the Indians this season. He drove in 20 runs to go with his team leading three home runs. He slugged .644 while also drawing 15 walks.

Johnson, the team’s catcher, hit .394 with 10 doubles and a pair of triples. He had 25 RBI and stole 10 bases.

Legacy Christian’s Timothy Chavies was the county’s only league player of the year pick. The senior hit .421 in the Metro Buckeye Conference and had a .548 on base percentage. He stole 23 bases and walked 13 times. As a pitcher, he had a 3.09 ERA, which was third best in the league, and produced a 3-to-1 strikeout to walk ratio in 34 innings pitched.

Knights’ head coach Shawn Hershner was named coach of the year in the MBC. LCA had its best season since 2017, finishing second in the league standings and with a winning record for just the third time in program history.

In all, 17 local athletes were selected as first team all-league players and another 13 made second team.

Here are the full all-league listings from Greene County schools:

Baseball League Awards

Player of the Year: Timothy Chavies, Legacy Christian, MBC

First Team: Luke Benetis (Sr.), P, Bellbrook, SWBL; Timothy Chavies (Sr.), IF, Legacy Christian, MBC; Mason Cline (Fr.), IF, Yellow Springs, MBC; Brayden Criswell (Sr.), IF, Cedarville, OHC; Johnny Deszcz (Sr.), IF, Bellbrook, SWBL; Gavin Grimm (Sr.), IF, Beavercreek, GWOC; Isaac Grushon (Sr.), IF, Yellow Springs, MBC; Justin Harphant (Jr.), IF, Legacy Christian, MBC; Mason Johnson (Sr.), C, Cedarville, OHC; Josh King (So.), IF, Legacy Christian, MBC; Adam Newell (Sr.), C, Xenia, MVL; Jake Ortiz-Thornton (Sr.), IF, Yellow Springs, MBC; Ethan Papalios (Jr.), C, Beavercreek, GWOC; Max Penrod (Jr.), IF, Greeneview, OHC; Keegan Phillips (Sr.), P, Greeneview, OHC; Owen Roether (Jr.), IF, Beavercreek, GWOC; Parker Shannon (Sr.), OF, Beavercreek, GWOC

Second Team: Avry Aparicio (Sr.), P, Beavercreek, GWOC; Mateo Basira (Fr.), IF, Yellow Springs, MBC; Brock Bukiewicz (So.), IF, Beavercreek, GWOC; David Cancino (Jr.), OF, Legacy Christian, MBC; Tyler Cross (Sr.), OF, Cedarville, OHC; Landon Gardner (Sr.), OF, Greeneview, OHC; Evan Harbison (Sr.), IF, Xenia, MVL; Tyler Raker (Jr.), DH, Bellbrook, SWBL; Andrew Schmidt (Sr.), IF, Fairborn, MVL; Jacob Thompson (So.), P, Legacy Christian, MBC; Nathan Whitt (Jr.), IF, Legacy Christian, MBC; Jacob Winter (Sr.), IF, Cedarville, OHC; Dakota Yeagley (Sr.), OF, Bellbrook, SWBL

Honorable Mention: Hayden Arndts (Jr.), C, Fairborn, MVL; James Dray (Sr.), IF, Cedarville, OHC; Wil Dreisbach (Fr.), IF, Bellbrook, SWBL; Jace Duncan (Jr.), IF, Fairborn, MVL; Reuben Marquess (Sr.), DH, Fairborn, MVL; Jackson Miller (Sr.), OF, Cedarville, OHC; Aidan Solis (Sr.), IF, Xenia, MVL; Ethan Wells (Jr.), P, Xenia, MVL

Coach of the Year: Shawn Hershner, Legacy Christian, MBC

