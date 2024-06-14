XCS board reviews curriculum

XENIA — Xenia Community Schools’ Board of Education met Monday focusing on curriculum and instruction updates during the school’s annual review.

Tara Palmer, director of curriculum and instruction, introduced the teachers/instructors on her team and what their roles were. Palmer discussed federal programming and direct curriculum and instruction initiatives and programs. Nick Neary, K-12 curriculum coordinator, discussed the roles of a K-12 social studies and science and 6-12 ELA specialist, data specialist, and testing coordinator.

Amanda Johnson, K-12 curriculum specialist, discussed gifted programming and what entailed being a K-12 math specialist and a graduation specialist. Denise Lacy, K-12 literacy specialist, discussed the role of a structured literacy specialist.

According to school officials and curriculum team members — in regards to the team’s vision — the Department of Curriculum and Instruction is “committed to providing research-based curriculum and engaging instructional practices that prepare student for a college or career pathway to be successful in life.”

Palmer’s goals for 2023-2024 were the implementation of Abre across all buildings utilizing wellness surveys, attendance data, and early warning dashboard. Her other goals included implementation of new research-based 6-12 curriculum, implementation of middle school planning, and implementation of non-evaluative walkthroughs.

Neary’s goals from 2023-24 supported district-wide data-driven instruction through HQSD implementation, readiness assessments, data-centered conversations, the TBT process and supporting faithful implementation of district-adopted curriculum, particularly in science and social studies.

Neary also provided guidance to science and social studies teachers in 3-12 curriculum, instruction, and assessment. He executed administrative duties of Online Edge.

Johnson’s goals for 2023-2024 included supporting the district in the development and implementation of a high-quality, equitable, and engaging math curriculum across all grade levels. She provided ongoing support for gifted programming across the district to ensure gifted students had a high-quality, differentiated, rigorous curriculum that fostered and nurtured their unique abilities and talents. She provided guidance and support to prepare students for graduation and beyond by developing new opportunities and programs aligned to the state.

Lacy supported teachers in TBT’s with discussions regarding alignment of 5 ins and 5 outs with state standards and science/reading expectations. She recognized professional development needs around structured literacy and developed training to address them as appropriate. She understand and supported data from Acadience screenings/progress monitoring and supported teachers and literacy specialists with instructional decisions based on Acadience data.

Data-Driven Instruction and several other topics were discussed. Data-driven instruction puts accurate, timely, and specific data in the hands of leaders to inform district, building, and and classroom-level decision-making, establishing consistent systems with dedicated time, space, and personnel.

