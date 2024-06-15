Committee seeking women’s hall of fame nominations

XENIA — The Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame Committee is actively seeking nominations of outstanding Greene County women for induction into the Hall of Fame in 2024.

The public is encouraged to submit nominations for Greene County women, living or deceased, who deserve recognition for contributions they have made in their home county. Nominees must be either native-born Greene Countians or currently residing in the county with at least a 10-year residency.

The 44th Annual Recognition Day event is planned for Saturday, Sept. 28 at Walnut Grove Country Club.

Nominations may be submitted by an individual or an organization by completing the nomination form. Forms must be submitted on paper copies and returned via U.S. postal service to Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame, PO Box 703, Fairborn, Ohio 45324 along with a $5 fee.

All nominations must be received on or before June 30. Nomination forms are available at www.greenecountyohio.gov. Click on menu, then “Our Community,” and scroll down the menu to “Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame.” Information regarding the selection process, suggestions about providing additional letters of support, and a list of previous inductees are also posted on that website.

“We look forward to celebrating and honoring women who make a difference in our communities,” the committee said in a release.

The Women’s Hall of Fame is endorsed by the Greene County Commission.

For paper nomination forms or more information about how you can become involved in planning, contact Ann Byrd at 937-429-1805.