Farm Forum to visit Caesar Creek Vineyard

Contributed | Jerry Mahan The Greene County Farm Forum’s next meeting will offer participants a chance to see Caesar Creek Vineyard.

XENIA — The Greene Co. Farm Forum June 24 meeting will offer participants a chance to see Caesar Creek Vineyard located at 962 Long Road, Xenia 45385. Take Jasper Road east of Xenia for a ten-minute drive. Turn right on Long Road and the Vineyard is on your left after about a half mile. Follow the winding driveway to the Winery and Tasting Room which is on your left. Parking is around the building.

Our host for the evening is “Chad” Charles Edwards who is the wine maker and manager of the family-owned vineyard and winery which started with the first grape vines planted in 2005.The winery and tasting room opened in 2013.Wine will be available for sale on June 24. The meeting will start at 6:30 pm.

This meeting is our kickoff for the Agriculture Scholarship Fundraising and a picnic style potluck meal will be available. The Vineyard meeting room has an area covered by an awning as well as picnic tables although you might want to bring a lawn chair. A few Farm Forum members will be grilling food for attendees, but you are asked to bring at least one covered dish (dessert, green beans etc.) The Barr family will provide table service.

For more information call Jerry Mahan at 937-372-5711.The meeting is open to the public.