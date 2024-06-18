Hundreds attend Flag Day burning ceremony

Photos by Karen Rase | Greene County News Attorney General David Yost was the keynote speaker at the ninth annual Gene Fischer Flag Day ceremonly held on Friday at the Greene County Fairgrounds. “It was an amazing event,” said Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger. “We had a record crowd and were able to properly retire over 4,800 flags. Attorney General David Yost was an outstanding keynote speaker and his remarks were right on point.” The bugler, Officer Dan Schrand, stands in the background. Post members gave a rifle volley salute in honor of those who gave all. Many veterans attending the ceremony stood and saluted. Greene County Veterans Services Executive Director Tim Espich asked that all those who had served in the Armed Force to stand and be recognized. Hundreds stood or sat during the patriotic ceremony. Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes served as emcee, Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays sang the the Star Spangled Banner, and a senior scout from Xenia Troop 363 gave the flag retirement reading. Many elected officials and community leaders were also in attendance. Many members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office were in attendance. Those who had served in factions of the United States Armed Forces gathered in a line during the event. Members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Search Team were present — like Jennifer Durbin (left) and her horse Missy — to interact with attendees. Sheriff Anger thanked each group and organization who volunteered individually during the event. This year’s total flags retired was 4,800 — up from last year’s total of over 3,000. Members of Beavercreek’s VFW Post 8312 performed the “trooping of the colours” flag ceremony and demonstrated the folding of the flag and what each of the 13 folds represented.

