Cedarville hires new elementary principal

Dean

CEDARVILLE — The Cedar Cliff Local School District has hired Jamie Dean as the principal of Cedarville Elementary School.

Dean comes to Cedarville with strong elementary administrative experience, most recently serving as a supervisor of elementary supports for Beavercreek City Schools and previously as assistant elementary school principal at Little Miami Elementary School.

“I am honored to have been chosen to serve as the principal of Cedarville Elementary School,” Dean said. “One of my greatest strengths is building community, and I can’t wait to reinforce the strong foundation of support at CES.”

With a background in special education, Cedar Cliff superintendent Brian Masser said that Dean is “well-equipped to lead our elementary school in meeting the needs of all of our students.” Masser added that the interview team was struck by Dean’s love for the Cedar Cliff Local School District and desire to put down roots and invest deeply in the community.

Dean replaces Katy Weaver, who is returning to her secondary roots as high school principal in Tipp City.